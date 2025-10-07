The Online Writing Club

September 2025

🌸Substack’s NEW Flower Badges Just Expose Everything
Who’s supporting, who’s not, and why your paid status on Substack just went public
  
Kristina God
100
I Earn 10x More With Fewer Subs (700 vs. 3,000)
More subscribers ≠ more Income and the money mindset shift that drives revenue
  
Kristina God
Teri Leigh 💜
, and 
Dr. Axel Meierhoefer 🏕️🔥
12
Finally! We Built a Tool to Find Other Substack Writers Who Actually Want to Collaborate (in 2 Minutes)
Find real Substack collab partners in minutes
  
Kristina God
 and 
Patrick God
66
How I Went from Zero Bylines to Published Writer in Top Magazines
Borrow everything I know about pitching to go from terrified pitch virgin to published
  
Kristina God
 and 
Juliane Bergmann
10
Substack’s New Distracting Banner Is Stealing Your Attention — Here's How To Reclaim Your Flow
Medium tried this before. It didn’t end well. So we built a FREE tool to calm your Substack, read and write in flow without quiet quitting
  
Kristina God
 and 
Patrick God
45
Income Report: 20 Months of Paid Subscriptions on Substack: Baby Nap Times Turned Into Part-Time Pay Times
A peek behind the curtain: one sick-dad break, hustle times and a whole pie chart of income
  
Kristina God
8
14:08
18 Dead-Giveaway Signs You Used AI to Write That (According to Wikipedia)
From rule‑of‑three patterns to weasel words - how to recognize and avoid subtle indicators that give AI away
  
Kristina God
47
What Raz Did With 0 Readers That Changed Everything
Writing about your subculture can open the biggest doors
  
Kristina God
 and 
Raziq Rauf
7
54:03
The Big Reveal… The Next Chapter (Pun Intended 😉) Starts Now. Who’s Ready?
A brand-new era in my part-time life and business… and a roadmap for yours
  
Kristina God
 and 
Fleur Hull
15
46:16
