Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
✅1:1 Coaching
🚀Substack Bootcamp
📚Author Circle
📺YouTube
🔏Paid Membership
⚙️Manage Subscriptions
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
AI Wrote Your Post… and Everyone Can Tell 😬
Your writing sounds like a robot (here’s the fix)
21 hrs ago
•
Kristina God
and
Patrick God
20
6
500 Rejections Later… The Underdog Who Made the New York Times Bestseller List | ✨Witchy Author Breanne Randall
11,000 preorders. No ad budget. Just Gilmore Girls heart, witchy sparkle, and unstoppable grit
Oct 5
•
Kristina God
and
BREANNE ✨ RANDALL
19
3
58:21
🤑 Old Emails = $30,000 | Journalist Anne-Kathrin Gerstlauer’s Award-Winning Newsletter Hack
The revolutionary money-making newsletter model no one is using (yet)
Oct 2
•
Kristina God
and
Anne-Kathrin Gerstlauer
18
8
17:11
September 2025
🌸Substack’s NEW Flower Badges Just Expose Everything
Who’s supporting, who’s not, and why your paid status on Substack just went public
Sep 30
•
Kristina God
204
100
I Earn 10x More With Fewer Subs (700 vs. 3,000)
More subscribers ≠ more Income and the money mindset shift that drives revenue
Sep 29
•
Kristina God
,
Teri Leigh 💜
, and
Dr. Axel Meierhoefer 🏕️🔥
28
12
Finally! We Built a Tool to Find Other Substack Writers Who Actually Want to Collaborate (in 2 Minutes)
Find real Substack collab partners in minutes
Sep 26
•
Kristina God
and
Patrick God
93
66
How I Went from Zero Bylines to Published Writer in Top Magazines
Borrow everything I know about pitching to go from terrified pitch virgin to published
Sep 25
•
Kristina God
and
Juliane Bergmann
31
10
Substack’s New Distracting Banner Is Stealing Your Attention — Here's How To Reclaim Your Flow
Medium tried this before. It didn’t end well. So we built a FREE tool to calm your Substack, read and write in flow without quiet quitting
Sep 23
•
Kristina God
and
Patrick God
81
45
Income Report: 20 Months of Paid Subscriptions on Substack: Baby Nap Times Turned Into Part-Time Pay Times
A peek behind the curtain: one sick-dad break, hustle times and a whole pie chart of income
Sep 22
•
Kristina God
15
8
14:08
18 Dead-Giveaway Signs You Used AI to Write That (According to Wikipedia)
From rule‑of‑three patterns to weasel words - how to recognize and avoid subtle indicators that give AI away
Sep 18
•
Kristina God
68
47
What Raz Did With 0 Readers That Changed Everything
Writing about your subculture can open the biggest doors
Sep 10
•
Kristina God
and
Raziq Rauf
16
7
54:03
The Big Reveal… The Next Chapter (Pun Intended 😉) Starts Now. Who’s Ready?
A brand-new era in my part-time life and business… and a roadmap for yours
Sep 7
•
Kristina God
and
Fleur Hull
29
15
46:16
© 2025 Kristina God
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts