Welcome to The Online Writing Club by me, Kristina God (Yes, it’s my real name).

The Online Writing Club is a newsletter which helps writers start, grow, monetize and market their writing and newsletter online. We cover Substack, Medium, freelancing and book publishing.

My goal is to educate and inspire you!

📣 15,000 (part-time) writers, authors, dreamers, and creatives (serving more than 350 paid members globally).

📈 More than 130,000 views per month.

💻 A global Top 25 #Education publication on Substack

📚 Written by award-winning brand manager and marketing expert, mompreneur and Substack Bestseller Kristina God with a background in journalism who got recently featured in…

Bored Panda (a leading art and pop culture magazine, 100M views/month)

AOL (a leading news outlet with 210M views/month).

About Kristina God

Many of you probably know me from Medium, or from my…

Medium Kickstarter Bootcamp

my Online Writing and Blogging Made Easy Medium publication

my YouTube tutorials

my website Kristinagod.com.

I’m

An award-winning marketing professional with over 15 years of experience working for and with brands, celebrities, and small and international companies.

I have a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media communications—an MBA in marketing and dialogue marketing.

I started my career at Edelman, the largest CommsMarketing agency in the world.

As a consultant and marketing manager, I won several awards, for instance, I was awarded the “Communicator Award New York”.

I once worked with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) from SATC.

I’ve been writing on the internet for myself and my personal brand since December 2020 after I gave birth to my first child.

I built a 6-figure online business with my husband (a full-time software developer) part-time when our two kids (a baby, she’s 1 yo and a toddler 4 yo) are asleep or in our arms.

I call myself a mompreneur and Google “knows” who I am (I have a Google Business Card).

I’m a monetized YouTuber with 5,000+ subscribers. I share tutorials and interviews with bestselling authors, and top writers such as Ayo, Zulie Rane, Evelyn Skye, Sarah Fay, Veronica Llorca-Smith, and many more.

I’m a daily blogger on Medium with 12,000 followers.

I’m the author of two best-rated guides (“The Medium Kickstarter Guide” and “The Get Boosted on Medium Guide”).

Okay, I think you get my point.

I did a lot of list-building, branding, promotion, and writing for others.

I’m glad I now do it for myself and can help more than 14,000+ subscribers and hundreds of paid subscribers and members through it.

That’s why the Online Writing Club is a Substack Bestseller.

As soon as I could hold a pencil I started writing short stories.

In my opinion, writing is addictive. The more you write, the more you want to write, and before you know it, you’re hooked. You are accustomed to it.

I studied journalism and media communications and later marketing and online marketing (MBA).

Having a publication on Medium and a newsletter on Substack makes the part-time practice more sustainable, which is the finest part.

I occasionally find myself grinning at nothing these days when I sit down to work because I can’t believe I get paid to do what I’m passionate about and earn some extra money on the side.

Do you also feel writing is addictive? Or is it just me 😁

All ideas are from a mompreneur, award-winning marketing manager, Medium top writer, and $35K+ Substacker.

