The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
4h

Join the chatty Chat thread here: https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/acad112f-4680-44d6-8079-3c8d27d2ea7c

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
4h

Here's the Zoom link to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vSSnDOF3Rduox8M-XMMB8g#/registration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kristina God
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture