The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
Sep 26

Join the Chat thread discussion here: https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/61f74144-558f-4ab9-9b8e-f095994caceb

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jessi Ruiz's avatar
Jessi Ruiz
5d

So cool! Just signed up. I can’t wait to collaborate with others!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kristina God
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kristina God
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture