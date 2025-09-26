photo credit: StackBuddy Collaborations by Kristina and Patrick God

If you’ve ever opened up Substack and thought:

“Okay… so where do I actually meet other writers?”

You’re not alone.

You’ve heard it a hundred times (if you’ve been following me for a while, definitely from me):

“Build relationships. Reach out. Swap recommendations.”

Great advice until you try doing it as a brand-new writer with 14 subscribers and no clue where to start.

You want to find someone to:

Trade shout-outs in your newsletters

Write a guest post for each other

Swap interviews

Book podcasts

Co-host a Live session or Q&A

Recommend each other and grow together

But where are these people?

Substack doesn’t show you a list.

There’s no “connect” button.

And most writers feel way too awkward just cold DMing strangers.

I thought:

“Let’s fix that!”

And my hubby said:

“Let’s DO that!”

But let me share more…

💡 StackBuddy Collaborations

Our FREE tool to help you find like-minded Substack writers. It’s called StackBuddy. Sweet name, right?

Our 2 kids inspired us.

It’s not a directory of random newsletters.

It’s a simple, intentional platform where you can:

✅ Add your newsletter

✅ Say what you’re open to (guest post? podcast? cross-promo?)

✅ Get discovered by other writers who actually want to collaborate

✅ Grow your audience through genuine connections

No pitching.

No unsexy spreadsheets.

No awkward guessing.

Real writers looking to help each other grow and find others in their category.

This all started with one big question:

“Why isn’t there an easier way to ask for a recommendation on Substack?”

🚨Substack said yesterday in the bestseller chat:🚨

“There isn’t currently a direct link or built-in request feature for recommendations.”

And when you ask for growth tips, they say:

“To boost your readership focus on Substack’s discovery features: (…) try Live Video Q&As; build relationships with other writers in your category for mutual recommendations; enable Chat subscribers to build community; collaborate through guest posts or joint Lives to tap into new audiences (….) The key is using Substack’s network effects rather than treating it as just a publishing platform.”

But if you’re brand new, how do you do that?

It feels overwhelming and confusing.

That’s why my husband

built StackBuddy for me and you!

From spreadsheet to software (and one proud moment)

Last year, I hacked together an unsexy Google spreadsheet where 500+ (!) writers added their Substack to find collaboration partners.

But it was messy. Hard to search. Impossible to filter.

We needed something better.

So I turned to someone who always makes my ideas real:

🎉 My husband, full-time software developer and now CTO of the Online Writing Club.

He built the entire platform from scratch.

And today? He did his very first LIVE with me to talk about it.

He’s an introvert, he hates being LIVE on camera… and he still showed up for this community which is very important for me.

I’m so proud of him, of you, Patrick 💌💘

Participants such as

in our live session were buzzing with ideas, testing and loved Patrick’s way of teaching things.

But who is Patrick God?

Some of you know him.

Some of you just saw him live for the first time (and yes, he was a bit nervous 😅).

is my husband.

He’s a full time full-stack developer.

He’s a part-time YouTuber with 80,000 subscribers, a Udemy instructor with over 90,000 students, and the founder of the .NET Web Academy.

He’s done a lot… but he’s not the “go live every week” kind of person.

Yesterday’s session was only his 5th LIVE in 10+ years (inspired by me).

And honestly? I’m so proud of him, of you, Patrick.

You showed up. You shared what you built for us. And you’re now officially the CTO of the Online Writing Club (even if you still cringe when I say that out loud 😄).

Without Patrick, The Online Writing Club WOULD NOT EXIST

Patrick was the one who first nudged me to start something of my own.

Back then, I was fully focused on my corporate career.

He had already launched side projects in his 20s.

I hadn’t.

When I had my son, everything shifted.

He was the one who encouraged me to take my skills seriously.

To stop waiting.

To write.

To teach.

To build something for me.

Fast-forward to now, I just checked the leaderboard:

🎉 The Online Writing Club is ranked #21 worldwide on Substack in Education.

I truly can’t believe it.

That only happened because of his loving push and because of you. Thank you for your support that keeps me and us going. 😍😍

But now back to the exciting NEW tool.

What makes StackBuddy different?

Patrick says this on the landing page:

Built for Substack creators. Not a generic creator tool.

Filter by category, vibe, or collaboration style.

Say exactly what you’re open to.

Free. This is about community, not paywalls.

Clean, simple, and made with love.

Whether you’ve got 5 subscribers or 5,000, there’s a place for you here. You don’t need a media kit. You don’t need to “sound pro.”

You just need to be you.

Launched today! We’re now already 25 people!

✍️ Add Your Newsletter in 2 Minutes

Ready to be discoverable by other writers?

Here’s what to do:

Go to stackbuddy.io Add your publication URL Start connecting with others

You’re not meant to grow alone.

And you don’t need to be internet-famous to build something real.

You just need a seat at the table and StackBuddy gives you one.

👉 Join StackBuddy Collaborations — it’s FREE

(If you want to say THANK YOU, subscribe!)

Let’s grow the generous way.

Kristina

(and our CTO, aka my husband, who is finally recovering from his first Live inside The Online Writing Club 😅)

P.S. ♻️ We’re just two indie publishers building this free tool for you. If you like what we’re doing and want to support us so we can keep our part-time business alive, please re-stack, share with a friend, or copy the link and spread the word. It means the world.

🎁 Bonus for early birds:

If you’re among the first 50 users , 1 person will get a little surprise.

If you’re among the first 100, 2 people will get one too!

And if you’re thinking: “But Kristina, I already put my name on your Google Sheet back in 2024…”

➡️ Sorry, we didn’t import that list. Please add your info again here. We promise it’s worth it.