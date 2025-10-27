The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Ridsdale's avatar
Janet Ridsdale
11h

All sounds amazing!!

Excited to learn more ✨

More than half of my subscribers are from Notes/the App 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fleur Hull's avatar
Fleur Hull
2h

I like to think I’m good vibes. 😎 Just trying to get more visibility for indie authors. See you Thursday if I can stay up late. 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kristina God
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture