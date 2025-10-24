photo credit: made in canva with photos from Xinran Ma, Hamish McKenzie. Substack. Samantha Dion Baker, Carolyn Yoo

So… I wasn’t in New York.

I was here in Germany, where the wind was smacking against my attic windows while I scrolled through post after post on Notes to find this photo of an analog note just as in the old days from

, co-founder of Substack and Chief Writing Officer.

Some scrolls later I found out, it was from the Notes Night on October 22nd, 2025, a big Substack (launch) event at their brand-new NYC office in Flatiron (ahhhh, been there when I visited NYC on my honeymoon!).

photo credit: Substack

The event was packed with Substack bestselling writers and creators as cartoonist

who

y about the event and even shared a transcript (thanks!).

Since I couldn’t be there in person (and wasn’t invited 🤣 nudge.. nudge.. I know Germany is not a market Substack invests in, but I would have come to NYC… next time then!), I did go on a deep dive, through Notes, posts, and recaps, to bring you what really happened that night and what it means for all of us heading into 2026.

100 Bestsellers Met Hamish in New York City

Substack’s co-founder Hamish McKenzie opened the evening in their new office, a small, spartan space in Midtown, just a block from the Empire State Building.

Or as Airmail wrote:

“Substack’s Manhattan office, located on the ninth floor of a nondescript Midtown building in the shadow of the Empire State Building, is small and spartan compared to many other media companies.”

Hamish looked out over a crowd of more than a hundred (!) Substack bestsellers and said:

“Most platforms don’t care about writers and creators. They keep you trapped in a closed garden where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or your content.”

Then he added something that made the room go quiet:

“We only make money when you make money. You can leave anytime.”

That line hit hard.

Because let’s be real, every writer who’s been burned by an algorithm (me with Medium!) or shadowbanned (on Instagram) knows exactly what he meant.

Substack’s entire goal with Notes is to build a social layer that serves writers and readers, not ad buyers.

Notes = The Town Square of Substack

Next up was

, Substack’s editorial lead and head of social media (yes, that’s a “controversial” title and she knows that).

She said:

“Think of Notes as the town square of Substack — where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

She broke down the four main types of Notes posters:

Conversation starters — people who spark debates, share insights, and get others talking.

Techno-optimists — posting wild new ideas (and the occasional robot selfie).

Satirical commentators — the funny ones, formerly known as “shitposters.”

The wholesome crowd — the folks who are actually nice online.

Let me become a prolific Notes writer!

also reported this:

Apparently that’s the mix. And it works. But there’s more if you want to grow with Notes…

Substack Doesn’t Force A Format & Re-Stacking Is King

“You can post text, photos, or videos. We don’t force a format — the audience decides what they like. And re-stacking is one of the most powerful ways to grow. When you re-stack someone else’s Note, you’re endorsing them and that generosity loops back.”

She showed how creators have gained tens of thousands of subscribers — and even thousands of dollars in revenue — from one well-timed, clever Note.

Sometimes it’s a short joke.

Sometimes it’s a visual post that teases what your newsletter is about, like an illustrator showing a sketch or a chef posting a recipe clip.

And yes, the results are real.

“If you don’t share your work, you’ll grow much more slowly. Notes is the best place to communicate the value of your Substack in an authentic, conversational way.”

That’s it.

That’s the playbook for 2026.

Want the Notes Playbook? Access class!

2 New Substack Features We Can Be Excited About

Of course you want to know what’s coming next. 2025 is (almost) over…

• Post as… – If you run a publication with multiple writers, you’ll soon be able to choose which author a Note is posted under. This was one of our most requested updates. • Improved sharing tools – We’re making it easier and cleaner to share your Notes to platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and X — so your posts look great and draw more people back here.

The Future Is Substack Notes

Over the last three months, as Hamish mentioned and has written down on his analog note, the Substack app has driven…

32 million free subscriptions and

nearly half a million paid subscriptions.

Subscribers using the app are seven times more likely to share, like, comment, or re-stack your work.

That’s a shift.

If you’re wondering how to “prepare for Substack in 2026,” start here, shares Randa:

Post consistently

Re-stack generously

Talk to people

Build community

Because what Substack is building is “interest media” as Gary V says. Notes helps us to find writers we love and readers who love us.

And I believe: the ones who treat it that way will win. That’s why I host my Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamps! My latest one was withNotes rockstars

and

So no, I wasn’t sipping whiskey in that Manhattan loft watching the Empire State Building glow teal

photo credit: video from Jason Chatfield

… as cartoonist

could do and

so wonderfully about.

But I was watching from my attic, seeing the future of writing unfold one Note at a time.

And if you’ve read this far, you’re already part of it.

✍️ YEAR-END BONUS

As the end of the year is around the corner and I know we all want to be “prepared” for 2026, so…

every annual paid subscriber gets instant access to The Almost Daily Notes Writer (value $25) with 365 ideas to write Notes that grow your audience, build trust, and keep your creative spark alive all year long. Love it! Gimme to me! If you’ve ever stared at a blank Notes box wondering “what do I post today?” or wonder “what works on Notes?”— this is for you. 100% human-curated. Not analyzed with AI.

I need 365 viral Notes ideas!

Substack Notes 2026 Future-Proof Masterclass

Also, ALL PAID SUBSCRIBERS can register for my Substack Notes 2026 Future-Proof Masterclass on Ocober 30th, one day before Halloween! I’ll meet you in my Halloween costume. You can wear yours, too!

Let me join the Club NOW!

👉🏻Save your spot: reply with MASTERCLASS and I’ll send you the quick signup info.

Need a Fun Notes Course?

Happy to bring you the probably most compehensive course now as on-demand!

A few weeks back, I opened the doors again for the Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp with Bootcamp alums and Notes rockstars

and

!

Now I’m jumping out of my skin excited to bring you the course as on-demand on HALLOWEEN SALE!

👉🏻Comment YES! and I’ll send you a private discount code to get the whole course with Gail and Sara.

Oh and…

What do you think.. are you a conversation starter, techno optimist, shitposter, or wholesome poster?

Hit reply and tell me.

With excitement for what’s to come,

Here’s how I can help you even MORE with Notes

⭐StackBudy Collaborations (FREE tool) no excuses! Patrick built a tool for us to find collab partners in no time.

⭐Calm Your Stack (FREE tool) to get your zen back on Substack to hide the annpying column on the left on your home feed. Thansk to my hubby

⭐1:1 Coaching

Liked this? Support an indie publisher and part-time mompreneur and ♻️SHARE ♻️this story so more people like you can read it.

🙏🏻1 person who leaves a comment can win a 1:1 session with me!

P.S.

if you have any (other) news for us to share as you were LIVE at the event, this would be wonderful! Also I read about the “Enshittification”. Would love to learn more about it, too. Thanks!