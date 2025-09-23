The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J D Lear's avatar
J D Lear
Sep 24

I would like it if it didn't just show trending and best sellers. They aren't the people I want to read, they aren't the ones struggling to build their audience. I want to read the new writers, those who aren't pandering do thousands. But there's no way to tell it to show that specifically (and Substack doesn't want me to read that, they want me to read the ones who are bringing in the moolah) so therefore I want it gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kristina God and others
Obsidian Blackbird.'s avatar
Obsidian Blackbird.
Sep 23

THIS IS AWESOME !!! THANKYOU!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kristina God
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kristina God
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture