photo credit: Ktistina God in Canva

Everybody loves the “I blew up fast” story.

It sells.

It sounds sexy.

It makes you think there’s a magical button somewhere, and maybe if you scroll long enough, someone will hand it to you. Or if you buy the “right” course, you’ll know it.

So let me tell you the truth.

Yes. I hit 16,000 subscribers.

Yes. It looks fast.

But the real timeline?

Four. Years.

So it’s an “overnight” success four years in the making.

The Beginning No One Saw

December 2020.

I had just given birth to my son.

Everyone told me to “rest.”

Instead, I opened my laptop during nap time because my brain needed something other than milk schedules and baby wipes.

There was a voice inside me like a tiny rebel with a megaphone yelling:

WRITE.

So I started publishing daily (!) on Medium.

Not because I knew what I was doing.

But because I couldn’t not write.

2022: Enter Substack

I found the buzzy newsletter platform Substack.

It felt real.

Less algorithm.

More connection.

Actual humans reading words like they matter.

Building on land you own!

I launched a newsletter. I had good intentions.

Then life said “lol cute” and I found out I was pregnant again.

So Medium got the consistency. Substack got ignored.

Or in German:

stiefmütterlich behandelt.

(Which means I treated it like an unloved plant you water… twice a year.)

January 2024: The Switch Flipped

Something shifted.

Maybe it was sleep. Maybe it was courage. Maybe it was the quiet realization that no one is coming to hand me a part-time writing career gift wrapped in glitter.

So I made a decision:

Take Substack seriously. Go all in. Turn on paid. Experiment wildly. Show up.

I started posting Notes daily.

And guess what?

Notes is the growth engine. People discover you there.

If your Notes slap? They subscribe. I learned fast. I iterated faster.

And slowly it built. Then suddenly it tipped.

16,000 subscribers.

Not luck. Not easy.

Just persistence disguised as chaos.

⌛ Black Friday Weekend is alsmost over and everything is 50% OFF for the next hours

Your newsletter deserves Swift-level obsession.

Myke the internet scream your name!

photo credit: tenor

Online Writing Club membership + Substack course 50% OFF

Substack Notes Bootcamp 57% OFF for $129 instead of $299 + payment plan

Founding members also get access to Patrick God 's brand new Substack Notes Scheduler so you can batch, schedule and repurpose Notes like a pro.

If you’re serious about growing your audience, this is the moment.

What Actually Worked

Write notes daily

Schedule notes (become a founding member and get the top Notes Scheduler StackBuddy!)

Write like a human

Be polarizing

Share value without begging

Talk to people like you’d text a friend

Hit publish when it’s 70 % ready

Stop overthinking

Start experimenting

Building relationships

Collaborating with others

You grow by being seen. Don’t play it safe.

I’ve written about ALL of it in this newsletter. So check out my archive of stories from 2024 and 2025, masterclasses, and courses. As a paid subscriber you get access to EVERYTHING.

The Tools & Community I Wish I Had Earlier

If you’re reading this, thinking:

“Okay cool. But how do I grow?”

I brought receipts. And deals. And confetti.

photo credit: tenor

Because yep…

👉 It’s Black Friday Weekend. Claim your 50% OFF before it’s gone

Your newsletter deserves Swift-level obsession.

Make the internet scream your name.

🎁 Black Friday Deal #1

Online Writing Club + Substack Course 50% OFF

Perfect if you want community, accountability, and writing superpowers with matching confidence.

Gimme the goods!

Psst! My Advent Calendar starts tomorrow on Cyber Monday! It’s filled with on-demand and live masterclasses, tutorials, the best tips to join the 5% who get paid, and exclusive insights.

🎁 Black Friday Deal #2

Substack Notes Bootcamp 57% OFF: $129 instead of $299

Payment plan included because your bank account doesn’t need holiday trauma.

Enroll now!

Founding members also get access to Patrick’s brand new Substack Notes Scheduler so you can batch, schedule, and repurpose Notes like a boss.

This will give you consistency even when life throws Cheerios at your face. haaha

🎁 Black Friday Deal #3

The “Grow Faster Than Taylor Swift Rumors” Bundle

Okay fine. That’s not the real name.

But it SHOULD be.

Because rumor has it:

👀 Taylor Swift joined Substack.

So… if the internet is about to get a Swiftquake…

You want to be ready.

All access pass, please!

Final Truth

Everyone sees the numbers.

But the real flex?

I showed up when no one was watching.

So if you’re writing in the dark right now…

Keep going.

Your readers are already on their way. They just don’t know your name yet.

The internet doesn’t need another quiet talent.

It needs the version of you that shows up.

So… what are you waiting for?

Build your own era!

P.S. Hit reply and tell me: What’s ONE tiny step towards your “overnight” success you’ll take today?

Liked this? Support an indie writer and part-time mompreneur and ♻️SHARE ♻️ this little marketing love story. Help me spread the sparkle to someone who’s building their own Era.