16,000 Subscribers: My Overnight Success Story (LOL)
Warning: contains reality
Everybody loves the “I blew up fast” story.
It sells.
It sounds sexy.
It makes you think there’s a magical button somewhere, and maybe if you scroll long enough, someone will hand it to you. Or if you buy the “right” course, you’ll know it.
So let me tell you the truth.
Yes. I hit 16,000 subscribers.
Yes. It looks fast.
But the real timeline?
Four. Years.
So it’s an “overnight” success four years in the making.
The Beginning No One Saw
December 2020.
I had just given birth to my son.
Everyone told me to “rest.”
Instead, I opened my laptop during nap time because my brain needed something other than milk schedules and baby wipes.
There was a voice inside me like a tiny rebel with a megaphone yelling:
WRITE.
So I started publishing daily (!) on Medium.
Not because I knew what I was doing.
But because I couldn’t not write.
2022: Enter Substack
I found the buzzy newsletter platform Substack.
It felt real.
Less algorithm.
More connection.
Actual humans reading words like they matter.
Building on land you own!
I launched a newsletter. I had good intentions.
Then life said “lol cute” and I found out I was pregnant again.
So Medium got the consistency. Substack got ignored.
Or in German:
stiefmütterlich behandelt.
(Which means I treated it like an unloved plant you water… twice a year.)
January 2024: The Switch Flipped
Something shifted.
Maybe it was sleep. Maybe it was courage. Maybe it was the quiet realization that no one is coming to hand me a part-time writing career gift wrapped in glitter.
So I made a decision:
Take Substack seriously. Go all in. Turn on paid. Experiment wildly. Show up.
I started posting Notes daily.
And guess what?
Notes is the growth engine. People discover you there.
If your Notes slap? They subscribe. I learned fast. I iterated faster.
And slowly it built. Then suddenly it tipped.
16,000 subscribers.
Not luck. Not easy.
Just persistence disguised as chaos.
What Actually Worked
Write notes daily
Schedule notes (become a founding member and get the top Notes Scheduler StackBuddy!)
Write like a human
Be polarizing
Share value without begging
Talk to people like you’d text a friend
Hit publish when it’s 70 % ready
Stop overthinking
Start experimenting
Building relationships
Collaborating with others
You grow by being seen. Don’t play it safe.
The Tools & Community I Wish I Had Earlier
If you’re reading this, thinking:
“Okay cool. But how do I grow?”
Final Truth
Everyone sees the numbers.
But the real flex?
I showed up when no one was watching.
So if you’re writing in the dark right now…
Keep going.
Your readers are already on their way. They just don’t know your name yet.
The internet doesn’t need another quiet talent.
It needs the version of you that shows up.
So… what are you waiting for?
Build your own era!
P.S. Hit reply and tell me: What’s ONE tiny step towards your “overnight” success you’ll take today?
Yes, congratulations, the pen is stronger than the tongue and longer lasting. I enjoyed your comment about having the Internet scream your name, constituencies, and patience. I look forward to the day I sit next to you: learning, chatting, and sharing more of our conversations with each other’s stories about how we can help others and how you put the mask on your face first, and then helped others reach their goals!
Heart Congratulations Kristina for your success which sets an example to others. As you rightly said consistency gives commendable knowledge and growth beyond our imagination. It needs effort coupled with willpower makes it happen in real life. It creates an idea in our brain to think in right direction and allow us to move with right people in right perception. I also strongly believe that Medium and Substack are the best platforms to share our notes and news letters to express our views on different subjects. By sharing our views we learn from others and improve our own knowledge gives experience to increase the confidence levels by filling the courage within to move forward in this journey. A small desiree grows likee a plant by pouring water daily it grows over a period of time in an unimaginable manner and gives shade to many by providing its fruits will give immense pleasure and satisfaction. Consequently, we also should help as human beings and play our role as an active personality by doing our best to contribute maximum extent makes us happy. contribution is the key in this respect. It is our dutyand responsibility as responsible citizen of this great nation. Community growth is our own growth. Togetherness gives strength. We as a team can do many things in one stroke. It generates power coupled with knowledge. Knowledge is must. Sharing is caring. Share your success with others. Success is a journey not the destintion. Winners think differently act effectively. Effectiveness is key for everything. You can do anything and everything. Be optimistic! Positive attitude gives tons of energy and allow us to learn consistently.