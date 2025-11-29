photo credit: Wikicommons in Canva with Substack logo

I picked up There’s Nothing Like This from Harvard Business editor Kevin Evers at the Frankfurt Book Fair a few weeks back and oh. my. god.

photo credit. Kristina God; German version of There’s Nothing Like This from Kevin Evers

I underlined.

I gasped.

I whispered “holy marketing genius” while eating gluten free pretzels.

Taylor is famous because she understands humans. Attention. Story. Timing. Culture. Identity. Relationship.

And every online writer building an audience and growing a newsletter today can learn from her.

So today you’re getting:

Swift Strategy Playbook: 10 Marketing Moves You Can Steal

Use these for your Substack growth, your brand identity, your content rhythm, and yes, even your Substack Notes.

And if you’re reading this while listening to Ophelia and imagining what color friendship bracelet you’d wear to the Kelce-Swift wedding… you’re in the right place, my friend.

👉 Black Friday Weekend is live and everything is 50% OFF

Your newsletter deserves Swift-level obsession.

Myke the internet scream your name!

photo credit: tenor

Online Writing Club membership + Substack course 50% OFF

Substack Notes Bootcamp 57% OFF for $129 instead of $299 + payment plan

Founding members also get access to Patrick’s brand new Substack Notes Scheduler so you can batch, schedule and repurpose Notes like a pro.



If you’re serious about growing your audience, this is the moment.

This is my moment!

Alright. Let’s talk Taylor. Oh and psst… according to some insiders, Taylor Swift will soon also write on Substack.

1. Start With a Vision, Not Permission

Taylor was 13 walking into Nashville boardrooms with 15 (!) finished songs and a clear idea of her audience.

Everyone told her the audience didn’t exist.

She made the audience appear.

Your Move:

Don’t wait for proof. Write for the audience you want.

Name them. Talk to them again and again until they find you.

2. Know Your Category… Then Break It

Country music was a tight culture with strict rules.

But Taylor blended tradition with novelty. Old country chord patterns + a teenage POV + a title named after a famous singer.

Predictable and surprising.

Safe and disruptive.

Your Move:

Your Substack shouldn’t be chaos.

Find:

One thing people already love

One twist no one else is doing

3. Treat Fans Like Participants, Not Followers

Swifties decode. Predict. Participate.

Easter eggs. Colors. Inside jokes. Rituals.

Your Move:

Build participation cues:

Repeated phrases

Running jokes

Rituals in Notes

Secret handshakes for paid readers

Fandom is built on identity.

4. Make People Feel Seen

From day one Taylor answered every message. Signed every CD. Stood in parking lots so every kid could get a photo.

People didn’t love the music first. They loved her.

Your Move:

Reply to comments.

Mention readers by name.

Make it relational, not transactional.

And yes: this scales. Swift still does it.

5. Use Platforms Early and Fearlessly

While the industry clung to radio, Taylor was on MySpace building a grassroots movement.

Every newsletter writer today has their own MySpace moment: Substack Notes.

Yes. That feature most writers ignore? That’s where your next 1000 readers are hiding.

My Substack Notes Bootcamp Black Friday Weekend offer is live 🚀 You can get the Bootcamp for $129 (regular price $299). This is the lowest price we’ve ever offered. After lots of requests, the payment plan is now live too!

You can claim the Black Friday Wekend offer here:

Join the Bootcamp!

There are less than 35 days left in 2025, so if one of your goals is to grow your newsletter or finally get visible on Substack Notes, now is the perfect time to start.

Black Friday Weekend is live

🔥 Everything is 50% OFF

🔥57% OFF Substack Notes Bootcamp

🔥 Founding members get the Notes Scheduler free

🔥 Once Black Friday ends, so does this deal

Yes. The Substack Notes Scheduler my husband

built.

It lets you:

Write Notes in batches

Schedule them I need the scheduler!

Analyze best-performing content

Turn long essays into multiple Notes with AI

Grow faster with less work

If Taylor had this during her MySpace era she would have taken over even sooner.

YEAH! Let me join!

6. Launch Like Taylor: Slow Burn Wins

Her first single didn’t explode overnight.

It simmered.

She didn’t panic. She doubled down.

Most writers quit after 12 newsletters.

Swift built momentum through consistency until the charts couldn’t ignore her.

Your Move:

Pick a schedule and stick to it long enough to see the compounding effect.

7. Let People Watch You Become Who You’re Becoming

Taylor didn’t show up as a finished brand.

She allowed growth to be public. She let us watch the phases, the heartbreaks, the glow-ups, the reinventions.

That’s why we trust her.

Your Move:

Stop trying to seem perfect.

Tell the story while you live it.

8. Create Products That Tell a Story

As you know, Taylor’s albums aren’t songs. They’re eras.

A world.

A feeling.

A timestamp in culture.

Your Move:

Name your offers.

Give them vibes.

Let readers step into a world, not just content.

Let me level up my marketing!

9. Build a Blue Ocean, Not a Red One

Everyone else was fighting established rules. Taylor built a new lane.

For us online writers, that means:

Stop trying to win the same topic the same way as 10,000 others!

Find the unexplored angle.

10. Never Burn Bridges With Your Readers

Labels underestimated her. Radio doubted her. Journalists questioned her.

But Taylor stayed close to the people who mattered: her fans.

As long as the relationship stays alive, the career does too.

Let me join the inner circle!

Final Note for Your Inner Swiftie

You don’t have to be her.

But there is a version of you that is bolder, clearer, more consistent and more connected.

That version is the one people will follow.

In every one of us, there is a little Taylor Swift.

photo credit: tenor

A little courage.

A little glitter.

A little “watch me.”

We have many amazing examples inside our Club.

Now you have the playbook. I’d love to feature you soon.

If you want the tools to actually do this work with ease, then grab your Black Friday Weekend membership while it’s 50% off.

Let me join 👇

The internet doesn’t need another quiet talent.

It needs the version of you that shows up.

So… what are you waiting for?

Build your own era!

PS. Apparently Taylor and Travis might ditch the “cute backyard wedding” idea and go full private-island extravaganza. If there isn’t a friendship-bracelet seating chart and a slow dance to Mirrorball, I will personally demand a rewrite.

Liked this? Support an indie writer and part-time mompreneur and ♻️SHARE ♻️ this little marketing love story. Help me spread the sparkle to someone who’s building their own Era.