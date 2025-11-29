Taylor Swift’s Substack Strategy: 10 Moves To Grow Your Audience Faster Than A Swiftie Ticket Queue
Spoiler: Your newsletter can have eras too. What her marketing genius can teach online writers.
I picked up There’s Nothing Like This from Harvard Business editor Kevin Evers at the Frankfurt Book Fair a few weeks back and oh. my. god.
I underlined.
I gasped.
I whispered “holy marketing genius” while eating gluten free pretzels.
Taylor is famous because she understands humans. Attention. Story. Timing. Culture. Identity. Relationship.
And every online writer building an audience and growing a newsletter today can learn from her.
So today you’re getting:
Swift Strategy Playbook: 10 Marketing Moves You Can Steal
Use these for your Substack growth, your brand identity, your content rhythm, and yes, even your Substack Notes.
And if you’re reading this while listening to Ophelia and imagining what color friendship bracelet you’d wear to the Kelce-Swift wedding… you’re in the right place, my friend.
👉 Black Friday Weekend is live and everything is 50% OFF
Your newsletter deserves Swift-level obsession.
Myke the internet scream your name!
Online Writing Club membership + Substack course 50% OFF
Substack Notes Bootcamp 57% OFF for $129 instead of $299 + payment plan
Founding members also get access to Patrick’s brand new Substack Notes Scheduler so you can batch, schedule and repurpose Notes like a pro.
If you’re serious about growing your audience, this is the moment.
Alright. Let’s talk Taylor. Oh and psst… according to some insiders, Taylor Swift will soon also write on Substack.
1. Start With a Vision, Not Permission
Taylor was 13 walking into Nashville boardrooms with 15 (!) finished songs and a clear idea of her audience.
Everyone told her the audience didn’t exist.
She made the audience appear.
Your Move:
Don’t wait for proof. Write for the audience you want.
Name them. Talk to them again and again until they find you.
2. Know Your Category… Then Break It
Country music was a tight culture with strict rules.
But Taylor blended tradition with novelty. Old country chord patterns + a teenage POV + a title named after a famous singer.
Predictable and surprising.
Safe and disruptive.
Your Move:
Your Substack shouldn’t be chaos.
Find:
One thing people already love
One twist no one else is doing
Love online writing and want to grow your audince? Sure thing! Get 50% OFF this Black Friday Weekend!
3. Treat Fans Like Participants, Not Followers
Swifties decode. Predict. Participate.
Easter eggs. Colors. Inside jokes. Rituals.
Your Move:
Build participation cues:
Repeated phrases
Running jokes
Rituals in Notes
Secret handshakes for paid readers
Fandom is built on identity.
4. Make People Feel Seen
From day one Taylor answered every message. Signed every CD. Stood in parking lots so every kid could get a photo.
People didn’t love the music first. They loved her.
Your Move:
Reply to comments.
Mention readers by name.
Make it relational, not transactional.
And yes: this scales. Swift still does it.
5. Use Platforms Early and Fearlessly
While the industry clung to radio, Taylor was on MySpace building a grassroots movement.
Every newsletter writer today has their own MySpace moment: Substack Notes.
Yes. That feature most writers ignore? That’s where your next 1000 readers are hiding.
My Substack Notes Bootcamp Black Friday Weekend offer is live 🚀 You can get the Bootcamp for $129 (regular price $299). This is the lowest price we’ve ever offered.
After lots of requests, the payment plan is now live too!
You can claim the Black Friday Wekend offer here:
There are less than 35 days left in 2025, so if one of your goals is to grow your newsletter or finally get visible on Substack Notes, now is the perfect time to start.
Black Friday Weekend is live
🔥57% OFF Substack Notes Bootcamp
🔥 Founding members get the Notes Scheduler free
🔥 Once Black Friday ends, so does this deal
Yes. The Substack Notes Scheduler my husbandbuilt.
It lets you:
Write Notes in batches
Schedule them
Analyze best-performing content
Turn long essays into multiple Notes with AI
Grow faster with less work
If Taylor had this during her MySpace era she would have taken over even sooner.
6. Launch Like Taylor: Slow Burn Wins
Her first single didn’t explode overnight.
It simmered.
She didn’t panic. She doubled down.
Most writers quit after 12 newsletters.
Don’t be a quitter! Dream big! Get 50% OFF!
Swift built momentum through consistency until the charts couldn’t ignore her.
Your Move:
Pick a schedule and stick to it long enough to see the compounding effect.
7. Let People Watch You Become Who You’re Becoming
Taylor didn’t show up as a finished brand.
She allowed growth to be public. She let us watch the phases, the heartbreaks, the glow-ups, the reinventions.
That’s why we trust her.
Your Move:
Stop trying to seem perfect.
Tell the story while you live it.
8. Create Products That Tell a Story
As you know, Taylor’s albums aren’t songs. They’re eras.
A world.
A feeling.
A timestamp in culture.
Your Move:
Name your offers.
Give them vibes.
Let readers step into a world, not just content.
9. Build a Blue Ocean, Not a Red One
Everyone else was fighting established rules. Taylor built a new lane.
For us online writers, that means:
Stop trying to win the same topic the same way as 10,000 others!
Find the unexplored angle.
10. Never Burn Bridges With Your Readers
Labels underestimated her. Radio doubted her. Journalists questioned her.
But Taylor stayed close to the people who mattered: her fans.
As long as the relationship stays alive, the career does too.
Final Note for Your Inner Swiftie
You don’t have to be her.
But there is a version of you that is bolder, clearer, more consistent and more connected.
That version is the one people will follow.
In every one of us, there is a little Taylor Swift.
A little courage.
A little glitter.
A little “watch me.”
We have many amazing examples inside our Club.
Now you have the playbook. I’d love to feature you soon.
If you want the tools to actually do this work with ease, then grab your Black Friday Weekend membership while it’s 50% off.
The internet doesn’t need another quiet talent.
It needs the version of you that shows up.
So… what are you waiting for?
Build your own era!
PS. Apparently Taylor and Travis might ditch the “cute backyard wedding” idea and go full private-island extravaganza. If there isn’t a friendship-bracelet seating chart and a slow dance to Mirrorball, I will personally demand a rewrite.
i just love watching you. You are filled with fun and a hell of a marketer.
Love this Kristina ✨💕
So much great advice!
Love glitter ✨💖