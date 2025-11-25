The Substack-Quora Flywheel: From Answering Short Questions to 13,000 Subscribers | w/ Sean Kernan

Can writing on the internet change your life?
Today’s podcast episode is with someone who proves that it can.is one of the most interesting and consistent online writers I know.
He has:
over 500,000 followers on Quora
more than 1 billion views on his content
100,000 followers on Medium
part of Yahoo’s Creator Program
a fast-growing Substack newsletter calledwith 13,000 subscribers
And here’s the funny part.
For years, before I ever talked to him…
before I ever knew his name…
before I knew him personally…
…I knew him by a nickname many others used, too:
“The son of Quora.”
That name stuck because he answered thousands of questions and became one of the most well-known writers online.
The Writer Behind a Billion Views
Now… let’s talk about today’s guest.
And the reason I asked him for an interview about the Substack-Quora-Flywheel, as I call it, is that he’s THE expert!
To give you even more social proof, yes… sometimes an Uber driver recognizes him in the offline world, too, and asks:
“Oh my gosh, are you that writer guy on Quora?”
Sean laughs about these moments and says he doesn’t feel like a celebrity. But still, it happens.
Today’s episode is packed with real lessons for writers who are interested in Quora and Substack, want to grow an audience, and earn from their work. And of course, everyone who loves Sean Kernan’s work!
The Moment Not-So-Glamorous Moment Sean’s Life Changed
Sean shared that he was fed up with his job as a financial analyst. He said:
“I literally dropped my two weeks and I told my boss.”
Then she asked:
“Where are you going?”
Sean answered:
“Nowhere.”
He didn’t want to tell her he was trying to become a writer because he felt like it sounded ridiculous.
Two weeks later, the Quora Earnings Program cut creator payouts.
His first thought:
“Did I just screw my whole life up?”
That moment didn’t stop him. Instead, it pushed him forward. He joined Medium in 2019 and kept going.
🎧 Listen to the Epic Episode with Sean
Click to play and explore the mindset, platform strategy, and the reality behind building a long-term writing career by turning followers into subscribers:
Sean’s Writing Philosophy and Why Momentum Matters
Sean didn’t explode overnight.
“I wrote on the side making no money for three years before I ever started making money.”
For him, momentum mattered more than a single viral moment.
He published every day during the peak, goldrush years of Medium. On Quora, he still posts almost daily. On Substack, he’s active every day on Notes (where he’s often going viral!)
and sends his newsletters several times per week.
I love that he’s turning his followers into subscribers now. Sean is already a Substack bestseller with 13,000 raving fans.
What Writers Miss
Many writers wait for confidence or perfection.
Sean takes a different approach.
In our interview, he shared that writing publicly helped him open up more over time.
At first, he wrote safe things. Later, he shared vulnerable stories about his own life.
Readers responded to honesty.
That’s why Sean encourages writers to publish even if the early results are small.
Meaning grows through action, not waiting.
The Substack-Quora-Flywheel Explained
Sean didn’t plan a system from day one.
But over time, a pattern formed:
Answer a short question on Quora
Watch how readers react
Repurpose on Medium and later Substack (Notes)
Turn the best ones into full articles/newsletters
Build audience
Repeat
This predictable loop helped him publish quickly without burning out.
He often takes one short idea, sees the reader's reaction, and then grows it into something bigger.
Why Quora Still Works
Many writers look past Quora. Sean sees it as a playground for ideas because, as he explains, every topic exists there.
Writers can:
test ideas
learn what readers care about
build skills through short answers
Sean also said Quora gives instant feedback through views and upvotes, which helps writers get better faster.
I also tested Quora for a while when I started writing on Medium. It’s a great platform to repurpose your writing and link to your stories.
Why Sean’s Work Feels Human
As many Club members are interested in AI, I also asked Sean about his feelings.
He shared strong thoughts about AI writing.
He said in our interview, he hasn’t enjoyed the AI writing he has seen and shared that many readers also dislike it. His readers want a human voice and a human experience. That’s why he’s stating his writing is 100% human (maybe except spell check).
To add even more human touch, Sean also records voiceovers for his Substack posts.
He shared with me this helps remind people he’s a real person, not a machine or bot.
Sean wants to keep writing 100% human-driven, stay consistent, and enjoy the work.
He said to me:
“My goal in life is I’d like to just remain a writer.”
If you want momentum like Sean, you don’t have to do it alone.
This is your reminder:
You’re closer than you think.
Let’s build your writing momentum and make your next year the year everything starts growing.
Your Turn
What do you think about the Substack-Quora-Flywheel?
Would you try Quora?
Or use it to repurpose what you already write?
Need more education on Quora? Sure thing! Let me know, and we’ll have a masterclass
Tell me in the comments!