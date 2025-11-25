The Substack-Quora Flywheel: From Answering Short Questions to 13,000 Subscribers | w/ Sean Kernan

Can writing on the internet change your life?

Today’s podcast episode is with someone who proves that it can.

is one of the most interesting and consistent online writers I know.

photo credit: Sean Kernan with his fiancée

He has:

over 500,000 followers on Quora

more than 1 billion views on his content

100,000 followers on Medium

part of Yahoo’s Creator Program

a fast-growing Substack newsletter called Thrive by Sean Kernan with 13,000 subscribers

photo credit: THRIVE by Sean Kernan

And here’s the funny part.

For years, before I ever talked to him…

before I ever knew his name…

before I knew him personally…

…I knew him by a nickname many others used, too:

“The son of Quora.”

That name stuck because he answered thousands of questions and became one of the most well-known writers online.

🎉 GRAB YOUR BLACK FRIDAY DEAL

If you want to level up your writing and actually take action, here is what you get right now:

🔥 57% OFF the Notes Bootcamp On-Demand with

and

Normally $299 —

with the code

Gimme the Black Friday Deal!

🔥 50% OFF the Club Membership & Founding Member Bonus

Upgrade before Cyber Monday, and you’ll also get the Substack Notes Scheduler (StackBuddy), value about $250

Gimme 50% OFF!

The Writer Behind a Billion Views

Now… let’s talk about today’s guest.

And the reason I asked him for an interview about the Substack-Quora-Flywheel, as I call it, is that he’s THE expert!

To give you even more social proof, yes… sometimes an Uber driver recognizes him in the offline world, too, and asks:

“Oh my gosh, are you that writer guy on Quora?”

photo credit: Tenor

Sean laughs about these moments and says he doesn’t feel like a celebrity. But still, it happens.

Today’s episode is packed with real lessons for writers who are interested in Quora and Substack, want to grow an audience, and earn from their work. And of course, everyone who loves Sean Kernan’s work!

Let me listen to Sean!

The Moment Not-So-Glamorous Moment Sean’s Life Changed

Sean shared that he was fed up with his job as a financial analyst. He said:

“I literally dropped my two weeks and I told my boss.”

Then she asked:

“Where are you going?”

Sean answered:

“Nowhere.”

He didn’t want to tell her he was trying to become a writer because he felt like it sounded ridiculous.

Two weeks later, the Quora Earnings Program cut creator payouts.

His first thought:

“Did I just screw my whole life up?”

That moment didn’t stop him. Instead, it pushed him forward. He joined Medium in 2019 and kept going.

🎧 Listen to the Epic Episode with Sean

Click to play and explore the mindset, platform strategy, and the reality behind building a long-term writing career by turning followers into subscribers:

Let me listen to the show!

Sean’s Writing Philosophy and Why Momentum Matters

Sean didn’t explode overnight.

“I wrote on the side making no money for three years before I ever started making money.”

For him, momentum mattered more than a single viral moment.

He published every day during the peak, goldrush years of Medium. On Quora, he still posts almost daily. On Substack, he’s active every day on Notes (where he’s often going viral!)

photo credit: Sean Kernan sharing his Quora answers on Notes

and sends his newsletters several times per week.

I love that he’s turning his followers into subscribers now. Sean is already a Substack bestseller with 13,000 raving fans.

What Writers Miss

Many writers wait for confidence or perfection.

Sean takes a different approach.

In our interview, he shared that writing publicly helped him open up more over time.

At first, he wrote safe things. Later, he shared vulnerable stories about his own life.

Readers responded to honesty.

That’s why Sean encourages writers to publish even if the early results are small.

Meaning grows through action, not waiting.

Let me listen!

The Substack-Quora-Flywheel Explained

photo credit: Sean Kernan on Quora

Sean didn’t plan a system from day one.

But over time, a pattern formed:

Answer a short question on Quora Watch how readers react Repurpose on Medium and later Substack (Notes) Turn the best ones into full articles/newsletters Build audience Repeat

This predictable loop helped him publish quickly without burning out.

He often takes one short idea, sees the reader's reaction, and then grows it into something bigger.

Why Quora Still Works

Many writers look past Quora. Sean sees it as a playground for ideas because, as he explains, every topic exists there.

Writers can:

test ideas

learn what readers care about

build skills through short answers

Sean also said Quora gives instant feedback through views and upvotes, which helps writers get better faster.

I also tested Quora for a while when I started writing on Medium. It’s a great platform to repurpose your writing and link to your stories.

Why Sean’s Work Feels Human

As many Club members are interested in AI, I also asked Sean about his feelings.

He shared strong thoughts about AI writing.

He said in our interview, he hasn’t enjoyed the AI writing he has seen and shared that many readers also dislike it. His readers want a human voice and a human experience. That’s why he’s stating his writing is 100% human (maybe except spell check).

To add even more human touch, Sean also records voiceovers for his Substack posts.

He shared with me this helps remind people he’s a real person, not a machine or bot.

Sean wants to keep writing 100% human-driven, stay consistent, and enjoy the work.

He said to me:

“My goal in life is I’d like to just remain a writer.”

If you want momentum like Sean, you don’t have to do it alone.

This is your reminder:

🎉 BLACK FRIDAY DEAL IS OPEN (for a short time)

🔥 57% OFF Notes Bootcamp On-Demand

Use code

BLACKFRIDAY57OFF

I want to grow with Notes!

🔥 50% OFF the Club membership — Notes Scheduler included for founding members if you upgrade before Cyber Monday

Let me upgrade now!

You’re closer than you think.

Let’s build your writing momentum and make your next year the year everything starts growing.

YAY! Let's do this!

Your Turn

What do you think about the Substack-Quora-Flywheel?

Would you try Quora?

Or use it to repurpose what you already write?

Need more education on Quora? Sure thing! Let me know, and we’ll have a masterclass

Tell me in the comments!

Liked this? Support an indie publisher and part-time mompreneur, and ♻️SHARE ♻️ this story to help us spread the word

🙏🏻1 person can win FREE access to the paid tier of Sean’s Newsletter THRIVE. So leave a comment and join the conversation.