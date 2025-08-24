Niche to Book Deal: How Raz Rauf Turned His Newsletter Into a Publishing Win

What if the thing you’re writing about, even if it feels niche, could take you all the way from starting at zero to signing a book deal?

That’s exactly what happened to runner and running coach

, creator of the Substack newsletter

.

Raz Rauf started from scratch, with the hope someone out there would care.

Two years later, he landed a book deal with UK publisher Batsford — turning personal essays and cultural commentary into a book that will be out in May 2026.

I thought to myself:

More people need to know about Raz, because his journey shows how Substack can take you from zero to book deal. That’s why I asked him for an interview.

Why Raz’s Story Matters To You

When Raz started Running Sucks in February 2023, he had no platform in the running world.

As he told me:

“I started from zero, hence the title From Zero to Book.” (His planned second newsletter)

That resonates with so many inside the Online Writing Club.

Writers who think:

What if no one cares about my words?

Do I need a huge following first?

Is my niche too small?

Raz proves the opposite. You don’t need to start big. You just need to start writing about your passion.

3 Highlights From My Conversation With Raz

✅ “It’s a very fulfilling grind.”

Raz compares writing a book to filling a wall with post-it notes. First, you cover the wall with messy ideas — then you rearrange and refine. The key? Grind it out.

GIPHY

✅ “If you make the worst thing better, then everything’s going to be okay.”

This is Raz’s coaching philosophy (and life philosophy). Whether in running or writing, start by fixing the hardest part. Once you solve that, everything else feels lighter.

✅ “I started from zero, hence the title From Zero to Book.”

Raz didn’t have a public persona, an Instagram following, or a platform in the running world. He literally began from zero and within two years, Substack opened the door to a book contract.

🎙️ Want to listen to the full conversation? 🎙️

Inside today’s episode, Raz opens up about:

How his background in journalism shaped his newsletter strategy

Why Substack was the perfect place to write about running culture

How he grew from 500 to 4,000 subscribers — and landed his book deal along the way

Running: From Subculture To Mainstream

Raz sees running as more than a sport. It’s culture.

“Running is a niche. It’s a subculture, but it’s moving into the mainstream. And that’s a really interesting moment in the sport.”

That’s why his newsletter and upcoming book are so powerful: he’s documenting running as culture. Just like music was when punk broke out.

For writers in any niche, this matters. Your subject doesn’t have to be “big” already. When you capture the cultural shift, that’s the story publishers (and readers) want to see.

Based on my interview with Raz, let’s answer some of the questions from the community:

Raz is Answering Your Questions

Q: Writing feels like a grind. How do you keep going?

Raz: “It’s a very fulfilling grind… I need to grind it out, I need to get all my ideas onto the page. While I’m doing that, I’m already rearranging in my head.”

Q: I’m scared my audience is too small. Do numbers even matter?

Raz: “Maybe when the publisher first got in touch with me, I had less than 2000 subscribers. I’ve always had the idea that if one person is reading my work, that’s great. This many is great. Also great.”

Q: I don’t want to sound salesy. How do I treat my newsletter as a business?

Raz: “I approached it as another part of my job… treating myself as a business, essentially. Took all my training as a journalist to create a good product, something people want to read, something I want to write.”

Q: What’s your best advice for new writers (or new runners)?

Raz: “Think about the thing that was making it suck the most… and try to figure out a solution for that. If you make the worst thing better, then everything’s going to be okay.”

See You On Wednesday

Raz reminded me of something simple but profound:

“As good as a newsletter is, it’s not forever. I’ve had so much work that’s online that doesn’t exist anymore. If they just stop paying the domain fees… my work evaporates into nothingness. So having something tangible like this, I think is important in the digital age that we’re living in.”

That’s why he’s writing his book. And that’s why we gather in the Inner Circle of the Club: to make our work last, and to build something real together.

See you (and Raz!) on Wednesday.

Take care,

