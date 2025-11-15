The Simple Secret That Turns Good Writers Into the Top 1% | w/ Executive Performance Coach Dr. Julie Gurner

This week’s podcast hits a nerve if you’ve…
ever feel like you’re working your butt off online... and still no one cares?
…you’re writing post after post and the internet yawns?
…there are these “Top 1% writers” and somehow they got a secret map you didn’t?
So what even ARE the top 1%?
And what do they know that the rest of us don’t?
Top 1% solo creator Dan Koe says you need curiosity and courage, “if you want to belong to the top 1%, then you have to let go of fear, following curiosity, test your interests with action, committing long enough to see what sticks.”
Millionaire writer Tim Denning shares you need boring daily habits stacked like Lego bricks. Tim says in multiple articles, writing success comes from small, repeatable actions done daily and compounded over time.
What if both are missing something huge?
Enter today’s guest:
Executive performance coach. Professional truth bomb dropper. And someone who’s know for NOT sugarcoating anything.
“I think you have to be obsessed with things to get to the top 1%. I don’t think you have to be obsessed to be good, but I think you have to be obsessed to be great.”
When she said this next line, I felt it in my throat.
Like… oh.
So maybe THAT’S why I’m stuck.
Am I obsessed enough?
Join me inside the Online Writing Club and level up your life as an online writer! Psst! Pre-Black Friday Deal! 30% OFF FOREVER!
There’s a reason why the Wall Street Journal called her the “real-life Wendy Rhoades from Billions.”
She’s the owner of the bestselling Substack newsletterwith thousands of raving paying fans who want to learn how top performers think and rise.
and works with the world’s highest performers in tech, finance, and media, and in today’s new episode, she breaks down what separates the top 1% writers from everyone else.
“Rather than looking external at all of those actions, which I think are all very important, I think it really starts with the self and understanding what you have to share with the world.”
That’s not what most writing gurus tell you.
They talk about the same old stuff…algorithms, hooks, AI-power, quantity, virality.
Dr. Gurner talks about clear focus.
“You have to kind of have like, what do you speak about and who do you speak for?”
Most writers never reach that level of focus as they “ engage in what they see as like broadcasting”:
“One of the mistakes that I often see is that people go too broad. So no one, they never get known for anything.”
If you check out Julie, you’ll see that no matter where, wheter it’s on Substack, X or another platform, she’s always talking about the SAME thing!
👉 Listen to the full episode now: If you’ve ever wondered whether you could be one of the top 1%… maybe this is your moment to stop wondering and start becoming.
Inside Today’s Show, You’ll Learn:
The power of picking one thing and repeating it everywhere
The mindset traps that stop smart people
How to write with audacity and stop watering down your message
The underrated skill that helps you build connection and real audience loyalty
How to think like top performers and reverse engineer success
Why your unique point of view is your biggest advantage
Why engagement beats broadcasting
And why one troll is never a reason to stop
⚠️Warning: After this episode you may feel a sudden urge to email your list something bold and slightly terrifying. Send it anyway!
I’m Celebrating ONE Year of Podcasting With You
🥳This month, we’re also celebrating something personal: one year of podcasting.🥳
When I started this show, I was a part-time writer with two children at home. I’ll be honest, my life was (and still is!) messy, upside down, and I was wondering how on earth I could find the time to start my own show, and with millions of podcasts out there… who would care!
Pre-Black Friday Sale! I want you to level up your writing. So you’ll get 30% OFF FOREVER to celebrate 1 year of podcasting! Come hang out with me…
I doubted whether I could keep it going. But today, thanks to you and thanks to Linda Lebrun from Substack, who encouraged me to start a Substack-native podcast, we’ve reached 87K downloads and belong to the top 5% of podcasts worldwide.
🙏🏼🙏🏼THANK YOU!🙏🏼🙏🏼
I Wanted to Quit, but Didn’t
There were days I recorded episodes with dirty hair, a crying toddler in the hallway, and a voice note in my head screaming:
“You’re not good enough. Who do you think you are?”
But then, I’d get a message from a writer asking,
“How can I become one of the top writers?”
And that’s why this episode hits so hard.
Because Julie doesn’t sugarcoat it.
“No one can beat a person who never gives up.”
“You just have to believe in yourself that if you just keep doing it, you’ll figure it out.”
She calls out the fear we all feel when we put our words out into the world:
“Putting it out there in the world is risky. There’s a lot of risk. And people are not always so nice. But if that’s the worst, can you manage that? One jerk is worth it. Ten jerks is worth it.”
Joining the Online Writing Club is worth the risk! Take the plunge and get 30% OFF as Pre-Black Friday Deal as THANK YOU for 1 year of podcasting
That’s the mindset that builds careers.
👉 Tune in here to hear Dr. Gurner explain how to think, act, and perform like the top 1% of writers.
Most Suggest Doing MORE, This Won’t Save You!
Dr. Gurner doesn’t tell you to write MORE. From my own experience I can tell you, this can’t be the cure.
She tells you to see yourself differently.
“I think that most people don’t really see that they can be top 1% at something. And to me, you carry the secret around with you.”
She reminds us that what comes easy to us—our natural perspective, our lived experience—is what others value most.
“We overlook the easy stuff. But that’s the stuff that people would love to learn and learn more about.”
Being real is what counts.
“Audacity for a writer looks like saying the things that you truly want to say. Sometimes we are too tender with our words. When we are a little unvarnished and a little more straightforward, it’s when people really can ingest the impact of what you have to say.”
If you say: I want to learn that! Join the Club and get 30% OFF TODAY!
That’s the truth few will tell you, as they sell their templates, proven framworks and systems. But in the end, if you want to join the top 1%, you have to stop writing like everyone else.
I see this with so many community members. They learn from me and others. Then they evolve, spread their wings and fly. Do their own thing and offer their own tips, tricks and frameworks.
👉 Sooooo, listen now — this conversation could change how you think about writing forever.
Is Obsession Healthy or Dangerous?
We’re one year in, and this show has become a space for honest conversations about creativity, growth, and what it really means to be a (great or top 1%) writer.
I’m deeply thankful for every listen, every share, every note of encouragement.
Now, I’d love to hear from you:
Do you think obsession is healthy—or dangerous?
Are we losing our edge by trying to be “nice” with our words?
Can a writer really reach the top 1% without being obsessed?
Obsessed with writing, growing your email list, and growing your audience? Me too! Get 30% OFF TODAY. Celebrate with me 1 year of podcasting.
Drop your thoughts in the comments.
Let’s make this next year even better—together.
🎧 Listen to “How to Join the Top 1% of Writers with Dr. Julie Gurner
Your next level starts here.
🎁One more thing! If you leave a review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐on Spotify or Apple, take a screenshot, send it to me to get a surprise 🎁
Here’s how I can help you even MORE:
⭐Calm Your Stack (FREE tool) Hide the annoying column on your Substack homepage. Free tool built by my husband.
⭐StackBudy Collaborations (FREE tool) Find collab partners in 30 seconds. No excuses. Free.
⭐Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp with alums and Notes rockstars
Sara Redondo, MD, MS and Gail K. NOW as on-demand course + Q&As with yours truly!
⭐ VIPer Let’s level up your Substack (1x 1:1 + StackBuddy access + WhatsApp fast lane access + discounts on Bootcamps