The Happy, Human Way to Start a Crazy Successful Substack Podcast — Insider Tips from 7-Figure Podcaster Dr. Colin Gray

They’ll tell you it’s too late.

Too saturated. Too hard to stand out.

But here’s what they don’t know:

Over 90% of podcasts are inactive!

That means you’re not walking into a crowded market, you’re stepping into wide open territory.

So if that little voice inside your head keeps saying,

“Maybe it’s time to share my stories.”

This is your sign.

It’s time!

But I get it…the tech, the recording, the editing, the platforms…it’s a whole bear to handle.”

However, a podcast is a great way to become known for something.

So if you say:

✅I want to start a podcast!

✅I want to get paid for telling my stories!

I’ve got you covered!

Not only with today's podcast session, but also with my invite to…

He’ll walk you step-by-step through launching a show that builds trust, grows your audience, and yes, makes you money.

We’ll help you get up and running ASAP, so you can start seeing downloads turn into loyal listeners who become subscribers and buyers.

➡️Think minimal production.

➡️Think time-saving guides, frameworks, templates.

➡️Think how to leverage Substack as a home for your podcast and promotional vehicle

It’s a Whole Bear to Handle

You’ve got the ideas.

The stories.

The energy.

But the tech? The editing? The fear of sounding awkward? The pressure? That’s the stuff that keeps most people stuck.

Not you. Not anymore.

Because today, we’re breaking down how to podcast the easy, human, no-overwhelm way—with Dr. Colin Gray from Scotland.

photo credit: Colin Gray

He’s a 7-figure podcaster, entrepreneur, founder, teacher, speaker, and dad of two.

He built his wildly successful podcast, PodCraft, and helped thousands of podcast starters, including those using The Podcast Host and Alitu, go from “uhh… where do I start?” to “oh wow, people actually listen to me now!”

He uses something called the PATH framework—a simple roadmap for launching your podcast like a pro and growing an audience.

All so you can build your authority, deepen trust with your audience, and grow your revenue with sponsors, brand deals, or your own offers.

🎧 Want To Listen To The Show?

Can't wait to share this incredible interview with you. Enjoy the show, which now has 87,000 downloads!

🎙️If you say, “Kristina, let me listen to the show!”…

…now you have the chance to listen to the interview.

👉 You can listen to the full episode right here:

Let me listen to the show!

But first… let’s talk about what’s REALLY going on in the world of podcasting right now.

The Truth About Podcasting in 2026

People love to say podcasting is “dead” or “AI slop.”

But here’s the thing: you can’t fake voice, tone, or connection.

Not for 30 minutes straight.

As Dr. Colin Gray told me:

“Yeah, there’s a lot of people being quite fearful … it was something absolutely crazy like that … people are saying …podcasting, it’s now just AI slop like blogging … but I think there’s a lot more to read into that … podcasting is going to be one of the mediums that’s protected a lot from AI slop because it’s so reliant on knowing the host … it’s so much harder to fake that over half an hour or an hour than it is to just write a blog post or a short video.”

That’s the point. Podcasting is human.

It’s voice, tone, connection. You can’t fake that (yet).

While everyone else is worried about AI, you’ll be building something AI can’t touch:

authentic trust with your audience.

And about that “saturation” myth?

There are around 4 million podcasts total — but only 300 to 400 thousand active ones. That’s fewer than most YouTube channels or blogs.

So no, you’re not too late. You’re early!

“People often say that podcasting is saturated, but it’s actually far smaller than video or blogging … there are only about 4 million podcasts in total, and only around 300 to 400 thousand active ones … so it’s a tiny number and actually one of the least competitive spaces.”

So if you start now, you’re not too late.

And you don’t need a million listeners. You need the right ones.

The PATH Framework — Your Shortcut to Clarity

Based on decades of experience, Colin built a unique framework called PATH.

It has helped thousands of new podcasters launch and grow. It’s simple, human, and proven.

Here’s what Colin shared with me:

1. Purpose

“A lot of people who start a podcast actually don’t really know the purpose. It’s just a hobby … But often that purpose is a real driver behind your show….

Do you have a concept for a podcast that actually stands out?”

Your why is everything.

Do you want to grow your brand?

Build community?

Sell your book?

Say it out loud. Own it.

2. Audience

“Audience is the big one. Like audience is where it all comes from…

Who is it you want to attract based on your purpose?”

Colin recommends to speak to ONE person. Not “everyone.”

Because when you talk to everyone, no one listens.

3. Topic

“With a podcast … often it’s about a problem, a question, an issue that that audience has….If you know your audience well enough, you probably know the biggest problem … the biggest question … the biggest issue that they have right now….Design a season … say 10 or 12 episodes … around that question.”

Ten to twelve episodes.

One theme.

One question.

Simple. Focused. Powerful.

4. Hallmark

“How am I going to bring my own angle to it? …The hallmark … like what’s going to make it stand out?…One is angle … So it could be like my own background … A lot of the content we create … the angle I have on it is coming from a teacher’s background. … I structure all of our podcast episodes as lessons … I give a wee intro … I do some examples and I do the homework at the end of every one.”

What’s your flavor?

Your style?

Your thing that makes listeners go, “Yep, that’s totally Kristina (insert your own name)”

Why Substack Is the Perfect Home for Your Podcast in 2026

Substack lets you host your podcast, run your newsletter, and grow your audience, all in one place.

No juggling platforms. No stress.

As Colin says in our interview:

“Substack is obviously great for growth in terms of newsletter subscribers … If you are a podcaster who wants to run a newsletter alongside … it’s great because you can grow that newsletter … you can bring people to your podcast that way as well…

What I love about Substack … you get some type of engagement … Even if you have the feeling you’re talking to the void … there is definitely one person out there who might be listening to every podcast episode.”

Just you. Your mic. Your message.

And that’s exactly what I’m doing.

I Went From Zero to Top 5% Podcaster

I started my Substack podcast as an experiment, as Linda Lebrun, an insider at Substack, recommended it to me during one of our conversations in 2024 (I’ll share more soon).

I’m thankful for this little nudge as this small step was definitely in the right direction!

The results were mind-blowing!

I went from zero downloads to more than 1,000 per episode in the first 7 days. That’s so crazy.

If that’s not proof it’s possible, I don’t know what is.

Since I’m doing this part-time, I've produced (only) 30 episodes in 14 months.

My tip:

“Do yourself a favour and take the time to listen to the show so you can eliminate the fear of the unknown from the equation. Because even a small step in the right direction can make a significant shift in your life and writing business.”

So taking inspir-ACTION is crucial.

That’s why…

Here’s your ACTION plan (or homework 🤫)

Write your one-line purpose. Name your dream listener. Pick one burning question for Season 1. Add your unique spin. Grab a USB mic. Record your first 10-minute “pilot.” Publish it on Substack and ask your audience one question at the end.

That’s it. You’re rolling.

Ready? Let’s goooo!

In just 4 days, you’ll go from “no clue” to “Substack podcast, live and visible on all major platforms.”

You’ll learn how to plan, record, publish, and grow your podcast on Substack, without burnout or tech overwhelm.

We’ll lay out what it takes to start, maintain, and profit from your podcast.

P.S. You don’t need a million listeners. You need one who cares.

