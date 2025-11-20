created in Canva with Substack logo

I’m speaking to you the way I speak to my mom-friends who dream big but play small.

The ones who nurse a latte, nibble a croissant, and whisper, “Maybe someday.”

And I’m here saying:

“No. Not someday. Now.”

You’ve been writing.

You’ve been sharing.

People are reading.

People are replying.

People are telling you they “love your work.”

But when it comes to growing your paid audience and recurring revenue?

It feels like… nothing is happening.

And at some point, you’ve probably said something like:

“I’ll turn on paid once I have more content.

Or when my list is bigger.

Or when I figure out my offer.

Or when I feel confident enough.”

Maybe as Club member Carolyne told me today!

Cute.

But also: nope.

Because I’m seeing what’s happening right now.

Not just with random creators.

With my clients.

With my community members.

With Substack writers just like you.

Black Friday season is working like gasoline poured on already-warm embers.

Last year?

My husband ran a Black Friday offer and doubled his monthly recurring revenue in less than a week.

Community members inside my club tripled paid subs.

Some quadrupled free subscribers (yes, 4X) because they built hype and ran a challenge.

Others doubled their annual recurring revenue before December even started.

And me?

I missed it.

My dad was sick and I couldn’t run a promo.

And yes — I still feel that sting when I think about it (besides being super happy my dad is still alive!!).

But I promised myself: never again.

And this year, I want you to be in this with me.

Why This Season Hits Different

People are already in buying mode.

They’re primed.

They’re scrolling with wallets half-open.

They’re looking for something to justify the little voice saying:

“Go on. Treat yourself.”

Normally people hesitate to buy digital things.

But during Black Friday?

They expect deals.

They expect upgrades.

They expect a reason to buy now instead of later.

Your job is simply to give them one.

“But I don’t have enough paid content YET…”

Welcome to literally 98% of Substack writers before they turn on paid.

You don’t grow a paid tier by finishing everything first.

You grow it by giving people a reason, a container, and access.

Your offer can be simple:

A live workshop

A subscriber-only weekly or monthly piece

A bonus post

Behind-the-scenes content

Templates or resources

A private chat

Paid live chat

Zoom call

First chapter of your book

Access to course

Access to any resource you have

Access to a Notes thread

A subscriber challenge

Founding-member pricing

You name it..

Small things feel big when they’re exclusive.

Use The 4-Step Story Framework To Sell Without Overthinking

You can use this in newsletters, posts, notes - anywhere you communicate.

Hook

Say something that grabs attention.

Example:

“Most writers wait too long to start getting paid.” Pain

Mirror what they’re already feeling.

Example:

“You’re showing up and writing. People are loving it. But paid subs? Still a ghost town.” Solution

Show them what’s possible.

Example:

“It’s not about writing more. It’s about making an irresistible offer at the right moment.” Call to Action

Ask clearly.

Example:

“Upgrade now while the Black Friday perks are live.”

The Irresistible Offer Idea Bank: Build Your Offer Using This

Pick 2 to 5 pieces from here:

1:1 session

Group session

Templates

Swipe files

Notes prompts

PDF guides

A live Q&A

Book chapters

Replay access

Podcast-style audio

Writing breakdowns

Strategy worksheets

Community access

Accountability thread

A subscriber-only challenge

…

Put them together.

Give it a name and you have an offer.

Want to Grow Your Revenue Even Faster?

Add upsells.

Once someone says YES to your subscription, they’re more likely to say YES again.

A simple:

“Want a 1:1? Want my book? Want my x?”

…can increase your total sales without creating anything new.

Some of my Club members who are also coaches are doing this.

And Please — DO NOT do the “One Email and Hope” Plan

Readers rarely buy the first time they see an offer.

They buy after the 7th time when:

You remind them

You show momentum

They see others joining

There’s a deadline

There’s scarcity

Speaking of…

Scarcity IS NOT Sleazy

Real scarcity looks like:

A bonus ending

Only X founding-member spots

A coupon limit

A final deadline

Price increases

People need boundaries to make decisions.

Otherwise, they wait.

And “wait” usually means… never.

Here’s What You Get From Me This Black Friday

To help you not just think about this but actually do it, you’re getting:

🔥 57% OFF! The Notes Bootcamp On-Demand with

and

Normally $299 — yours for

🔥 Founding Member Bonus:

When you upgrade before Cyber Monday, you’ll get the Substack Notes Scheduler include (about 50p.m. value!)

🔥 Access to the Black Friday Creator Challenge

Momentum. Accountability. Strategy.

I’ll be there the entire time — like caffeine and confidence in your pocket.

🔥 A LIVE Black Friday Build + Sell Workshop with me

We build your offer, strategy, and messaging together.

🔥 Plus:

You can ask me your questions in the comments the whole way through.

You don’t have to guess your way through this.

I’m walking with you.

Here are your next steps (pick at least one):

Reply “CHALLENGE” if you want in on the Black Friday Creator Challenge. Reply “WORKSHOP” if you want the live workshop link. Turn on paid (even if it feels early). Grab the Bootcamp for $129 before the price snaps back to normal.

Your audience already trusts you.

Your writing already has value.

This is the moment to let it pay you back.

And I want to see you win!

