Why 2026 Is the BEST Time to Start Making Money Online (Especially After 50)

Hi online writer 👋🏻

I see you there.



You've been dreaming about making money (writing) online for ages...

Today’s podcast episode with Jerry Keszka might what you need to know to FINALLY make that…

$1

$10

$100

or $1000

on the internet in 2026, especially if you’re 50plus!

Table of Contents

Making money online 50plus is doable

One morning Jerry opened Facebook and half of his audience was gone.

No warning or explanation. Just gone.

Years of building a community wiped out overnight when Facebook changed its algorithm. (We already talked about how the LinkedIn algorithm changed and how to dominate it in 2026.)

For most people, that would have been the end. For Jerry, it became the beginning.

Today’s guest on The Online Writing Club Show is Jerry Keszka. Former scientist. Fashion and beauty industry veteran. Over 50.

Jerry spent years building audiences on platforms he didn’t own.

Until that one day, when Facebook changed its algorithm.

That was the moment he decided to stop building on rented land.

He worked behind the scenes at London Fashion Week. He worked with brands featured in Vogue, Marie Claire, and Vanity Fair.

But none of that gave him something he truly owned.

He failed 4 blogs. Nothing worked. Most people would have stopped.

Jerry did the opposite: He kept writing online anyway. Wrote every single day.

Then it clicked.

Today, Jerry is one of the most interesting voices rising. He’s a Substack #Business bestseller with Plus 50 Forward

A viral and paid Notes writer.

And proof that it is never too late to build a life that fits you.

He now helps hundreds of people over 50:

Earn their first dollar online

Then their first $1,000

Then grow from there

Reinvention doesn’t have an expiration date. And neither does possibility.

👂🏻Listen to today’s Online Writing Club Show

WOAH! Let me listen

Why you’re not too old to earn money with 50plus

Jerry helps people in midlife and over 50 do something most think is impossible: Earn their first dollar online.

Because from my own experience I can tell you…that first dollar ….changes everything.

It proves your experience matters. It proves people will pay to learn from you and it proves reinvention does not expire.

Most people think starting online in your 50s is too late. Jerry believes the opposite: It might actually be the perfect time.

Trends for 2026 Jerry’s seeing

During our conversation, Jerry and I talked about a few trends in 2026 that are quietly changing everything.

Here are the ones that stood out the most:

1. The “human internet” is coming back

AI can create content all day.

In fact AI-created content surpassed human content last week! Many said the internet would be “dead” as there are only robots talking with robots now.

Millions of articles. Millions of posts. AI slop.

Now something interesting is happening: People are starting to crave real voices again.

Jerry believes this will drive huge demand for:

• personal newsletters

• communities

• coaching and consulting

• live sessions

In other words: The internet will become more human again and those will stand out that can show their true colors.

2. 1:1 expertise is about to explode

Jerry predicts that coaching and consulting will boom in 2026. Why?

Because we live in a so-called “trust recession” and people are overwhelmed.

Tara Wagner Coaching

They don’t just want information anymore. They want someone who can guide them.

Someone who can say:

“Here’s exactly what to do next.” I’ve been there before.

That’s why the creator economy is shifting from content to expertise (as we also saw in yesterday’s story about the new LinkedIn algorithm).

3. The email list is becoming the most valuable asset

Platforms change constantly. Algorithms shift. Accounts disappear or get restricterd, as it happened to co-host of the very first LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp with Melanie Goodman and her LinkedIn of 40,000 people.

Jerry experienced this firsthand when Facebook changed its algorithm and wiped out half of his audience overnight.

That’s why newsletters and email lists are exploding as Tyler Denk, CEO of beehiiv showed this in his The State of Newsletters 2026 report.

beehiiv

When you own your audience no platform can take it away.

4. The freelance economy is growing fast

Another trend we talked about: Freelancing is becoming the new normal.

Many experts predict that a large percentage of people will work independently in the next few years. 1.57 billion people by the end of 2026, representing nearly 47% of the total global workforce.

Companies are realizing something important.

Instead of hiring huge teams, they can hire experts when they need them.

Writers

Strategists

Consultants

Creators

People from all walks of life

and the list goes on and on

That shift opens the door for millions of people to earn online.

Freelancing can be your GATEWAY to more freedom in your life.

5. It has never been easier to earn your first dollar online

Just a few years ago you needed:

Websites

Funnels

Complicated tech

Now you can start with something very simple.

Start writing about what you’re passionate baout. Build an audience. Help people solve a problem.

Platforms like Substack make that possible. Which is why Jerry believes something simple: The opportunity window on Substack right now is huge. Especially for people who are willing to start small and stay consistent.

OMG! So good. Let me listen

Earn money with Substack and LinkedIn

Have you been dreaming about making money (writing) online for ages...

For the first time ever, I’m hosting the LinkedIn + Substack Flywheel Bootcamp.

This is the only live experience that shows you exactly how to moneitze both platforms with one clear PATH, 2 platform-addicted women who love their fave platforms and you seeing results, fast.

I want to make money!

📅 March 10–13

⌚ 11:00 AM ET | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM UK/Scotland | 5:00 PM Berlin time, 120 min each day!

As a member of the Club you can use the special code:

KRISTINAFRIEND

13 spots left. Snag yours!

Show me how to make money

We wanted to make this a no-brainer. There’s even a 6-installments plan. If you’d like to attend but money is an issue, please send me a DM or email kristina@onlinewritingclub.com

And yes…

If you join as one of the next 5 people, you’ll also get the #1 Substack Notes Scheduling tool StackBuddy.

OMG! I need this

tenor

Because success means freedom to work, live, and explore on your terms. (Jerry Keszka)

🫶🏻It’s your turn!

Have you been dreaming about making money (writing) online for ages...

Are you already making money?

👇🏻Are you 50plus? Hit reply to connect with Paul Cobbin ’s our new 50plus connector inside the Club, so we can put you on our list. 👇🏻

Any tips on how to make money or trends you’re seeing?

If this helped you, support an indie writer and part-time mompreneur and ♻️ SHARE ♻️ this podcast with a friend, colleague, family member or stranger on the internet

🙏🏻1 person can win 12 MONTHS FULL ACCESS to the Club. So leave a comment and join the conversation!