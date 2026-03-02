Hey 50plus online writing rockstar!

Let me tell you something. You’re not alone here. Actually you’re in REALLY good company.

Did you know that 25% of the Online Writing Club members are in midlife?

That means every fourth face you see in the Club is walking a path a lot like yours.

And now we’re FINALLY opening a brand new space inside the Club just for you.

A space to talk about writing in midlife

… ask honest questions

…say what you really think

…where your voice isn’t“too late.” It is right on time

I’m so happy to introduce someone very special in this new role.

Author, Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp grad ( Second Act Code to save $150 today: PAULFRIEND ) and friend Paul Cobbin from Decode Your Diagnosis

Together with Fleur Hull from The Substack Bookstore I helped him to become Amazon Bestseller!

Now he’s stepping in as your 50+ Connector inside the Club.

He’ll host LIVE sessions where you can connect, chat, laugh, and talk about the real stuff. Because what we all learn from Club members like Gail K. or Ellen Scherr, midlife is a no BS turning up.

And you, my friend, are just getting started.

🙏🏻So please do us a favour and hit reply when you’re 50plus so Paul knows who’s like to join this special space inside the Club and who to connect with.🙏🏻

But now let’s hear from guest author Paul…

Most writers don’t start out wanting to do everything alone. But somewhere along the way, “independence” quietly turns into isolation, I understand how we writers feel because I’ve been there.

If you’re building something in midlife, a body of work, a business, a platform or a second-act career, then chances are you’ve felt this tension. In all honesty, the tension was a relief for me, because the alternative stress levels literally nearly killed me (but you’ll have to read my book to find out more about that).



The thing is, you know you’re capable because you’ve got decades of experience and chances are, you are used to carrying responsibility. And yet, the work can start to feel heavier than it should.

Not because you’re doing it wrong, but because you’re doing it solo. It doesn’t have to be that way.

The biggest challenge for writers over 50 isn’t lack of skill or ambition, it’s trying to grow without resonance.

When you work alone for too long, three things tend to happen:

Your ideas lose friction and challenge

Your momentum depends entirely on your own energy

Your work stays smaller than its potential reach

You can be brilliant and still get stuck. I know this because I’ve lived it, and because collaboration changed everything.

What collaboration actually does (when it’s real)

Collaboration isn’t about co-branding or tactical swaps. It’s about shared credibility, expanded perspective, and aligned momentum.

The turning point for me wasn’t deciding to “network more.” It was choosing to build alongside people I respected, and letting the work evolve through relationships.

That’s how I found myself collaborating with fellow “Online Writing Club” members like Dr Donna Blevins and Patti Wohlin , who joined me as guests on Sessions From The Edge. Those conversations weren’t transactional, they were exploratory, curious and sometimes uncomfortable, in the best way making for a great podcast.

Each collaboration sharpened my resolve and broadened my reach and each one reminded me I didn’t need to hold the whole thing alone.

When collaboration becomes a catalyst

One of the most pivotal collaborations in my journey so far has been with @Fleur Hull.

Fleur didn’t just help me “market” Decode Your Diagnosis. She helped me see the book differently, as a cultural object, not just a personal project. I mean, Fleur was actually a disruptor in a fantastic kind of way and again, a member of the OWC club.

Through our collaboration, my book became an international bestseller, launched through the Substack Bookstore. The Substack Bookstore itself, a collaboration between Kristina God and Fleur Hull.

That chain matters because none of this would have happened in isolation. Collaboration happens when trust compounds and the OWC Midlife 50+ collaboration group and the StackBuddy Collaboration app is where you can get to know each other, find like minded spirits and get started expanding your network.

Why the 50+ collaboration space exists

This is exactly why the 50+/Midlife Collaboration Club exists, and why Kristina invited me to support and steward it as the 50+ contact point.

Neera Mahajan Tracy Mansolillo

Writers in midlife don’t need hype, they need intelligent partnerships and spaces where experience isn’t something to apologise for, and where collaboration isn’t forced or performative. The relationships we generate here are genuine. Patti Wohlin and I are continuing past the original interview and working on launching her course to my network. You get to test the relationship and then build on it, that’s where the true strength of the club is.

The club isn’t about extracting value from one another. It’s about co-creating momentum, through shared projects, guesting, publishing pathways, and honest conversation about what it really takes to build in this season of life.

You’re the hero, not the platform

If you’re reading this, you’re likely here because you’re building something meaningful.

You don’t need:

Another tactic

Another tool (although I do highly recommend Stackbuddy)

Another hustle space

What you need is:

Writers on a similar journey

People who make the work better

A space that supports collaboration without ego

The shift we have in the Midlife 50+ Collab space allows you to go from solopreneur to collaborator, from isolation to amplification and from “doing it all” to “doing it together”.

My invitation

If you’ve been carrying your work alone longer than you’d like, this is your chance to break free.

Collaboration isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s the strategy and for writers in midlife, it might be the most powerful one you haven’t fully stepped into yet.

……

To stay tuned make sure to be subscribed to the Club! Paul will inform you via the Club Chat and email about the upcoming meetups + events. YAY!

Let’s march into a good March, together!

🙏🏻So please do us a favour and hit reply when you’re 50plus so Paul knows who’s like to join this special space inside the Club and who to connect with.🙏🏻