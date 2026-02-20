Kristina God on YouTube with Canva

I’m not writing the thing I’m supposed to write today.

You know that one big piece sitting in drafts. The one I keep telling myself I’ll start tomorrow. Yes. That one.

Instead, I’m here writing this newsletter. At least I’m prolific here, haha.

A few minutes ago I spoke with the amazing Walter Rhein (I inspired him to join Substack and now he’s a bestseller and is live almost every day). We’re recording the Medium School course together right now.

He gave me a kind but honest PEP talk.

He said he’d rather see me write the messy thing than wait for perfect. Especially because I keep telling myself I might not be good enough. Non-native. Part-time writing mom. Busy life. Dunno how to squeeze in another project. All the stories.

He’s right of course. I know he’d rather see me writing the thing I’m avoiding.

But since I’m here anyway and clearly in a writing mood, let me share something important.

Because many of you asked me lately about the future of newsletters and today I shared a YouTube video about it.

So the question I get asked all the time:

Kristina, Is the boom over? Or are we just getting started.

So I put my journalist hat on and dug deeper.

Here’s what I found.

The newsletter BOOM we’re living through

Back in 2022, people wondered if newsletters had already peaked.

Even the New York Times asked the question.

Had the humble email newsletter already had its big moment.

Fast forward to now and the tone has completely changed.

The Wall Street Journal called 2025 the year of the newsletter.

Writers, creators, investors and even pop stars are building media businesses around email.

So which one is true.

Did we peak or are we just getting started?

From everything I see, we’re right in the middle of the boom.

We’ve moved into the early majority

If you look at newsletters like a product, there’s always a curve.

First come the innovators. Then early adopters. Then the early majority.

ProdPad

For years we were still early adopters. Now we’re clearly entering the early majority.

Big names like Kamala Harris, Jane Fonda or Gary V. are joining.

Legacy media is paying attention. Creators want direct connection with readers again.

When big players move, you know something’s happening.

As 🔶Beyond Member Steve Stein told me this week.

I go everywhere Gary V. goes.

Today Steve created his Substack profile, will now create his publication and publish his first story (maybe about him meeting Gary V.! ten years back)

So welcome Steve to Substack! (Thanks for introducing Karen Salmansohn)

The numbers tell the story

Substack crossed more than 5 million paid subscriptions in 2025. That’s massive growth in just one year.

Beehiiv grew its number of newsletters by more than 60%.

Its revenue almost doubled.

And the number of emails sent through Beehiiv exploded into the billions.

BEEHIV

This is definetly NOT a market slowing down. This is a market HEATING UP.

Why newsletters are exploding again

We’re living in a “trust recession“

People don’t know what’s real and what’s fake anymore.

And it’s only getting worse.

AI-generated everything. Deepfakes. Bots. Fake accounts. Today my husband told me about a YouTube channel with thousands of videos making thousands of dollars. And have you heard about the platform where bots are talking with bots? There are no humans involved anymore and guess what they are talking about? The human race.

AI creates content in seconds. Platforms change overnight. Algorithms can remove your reach without warning, as they did with member Jerry Keszka on Facebook.

So more creators ask a simple question.

What if I owned my audience?

Not rented followers. Owned attention.

Email gives you that direct connection. No middleman deciding who sees your work. No sudden reach drop.

That’s why newsletters are rising again.

What I see is not just writers anymore. It’s journalists. Investors. Comedians. Creators. Experts. People that don’t see themselves as writers. Who simply want to monetize their corporate skills or finally share their stories.

Everyone wants a direct line to their people.

Why this matters right now

The shift is clear.

We’re moving from rented attention to owned audiences. From chasing likes to building real relationships. From noise to trust.

Trust is the most valuable currency online in 2026.

That’s why I keep saying this.

If you have something to say, teach, or share, this is your moment. We’re not late. We’re early in the next phase.

A quick BTS update - LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel Bootcamp

In the last couple of hours, we already have 7 bootcampers joining the LinkedIn Substack Flywheel Bootcamp.

That makes Melanie Goodman and me so happy.

Because this year you don’t have a choice. Getting visible is non-negotiable now. Being seen as a real human isn’t optional.

LinkedIn brings visibility. Substack builds trust and income.

Together they create a powerful flywheel.

If you want growth in 2026, this combo is very smart.

https://learn.onlinewritingclub.com/linkedin-substack-flywheel-bootcamp

There’s also a special surprise for the next 8 people joining!

Coming next

In another post I’ll share more about Substack millionaires. Yes, they exist. The number is growing fast.

I’ll also break down more from big media coverage and what it means for writers like us. Because this is a real shift in how media works now.

Want to join us live

We’re running 2 LIVE Bootcamps in March 2026

LinkedIn and Substack Flywheel Bootcamp

March 10 to March 13

Substack Notes LIVE Kickstarter Bootcamp

March 17 to March 20

You’ll learn how to get seen. How to grow. How to turn readers into real income. How to build momentum that lasts.

I would so much love to hear from you!

I’m getting lots of DMs and emails. But it would be wonderful to see more conversations in the comments as they are so powerful.

You can add your two cents to the discusssion OR just tell me about the book you’re reading right now or a series you’re watching. Doesn’t matter!

Some more questions: We have now 500 people using Stackbuddy.io. We want to make scheduling as accessbile as possible. So I’d love to know what you could pay per month or year so you get access to the scheduling feature for Notes .

Of course there are so many more StackBuddy features as Substack Notes is just one part of the whole online writing universe.

P.S. Here’s today’s video… am I prolif or what… at least for the next few days haha