🥳YAY! The LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 Is HERE

A few days back, I announced the LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel Bootcamp 2026 (Learn how smart people build a flywheel to be seen, grow and make money in 4 days flat; write your way from inbox to income - your first $1,000 or $10,000)

📅 March 10-13

⌚ 11:00 AM ET | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM UK/Scotland | 5:00 PT Berlin time

Batch create your notes in minutes and then feel more freedom to connect and collab with others while growing faster with the #1growth engine.

There's now also a 3 and 6x payment plan!

Now I’m doing it loud and proud.

Why?

Because this is the first LIVE LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel course out there. I't’s hosted by a Substack pro and LinkedIn pro and it’s focused on getting you results.

So let me give you some context and a few more details. (If you’re more of a visual person, you can also watch the video I included where we explain everything step by step.)

It’s 2025.

Melanie Goodman built everything on LinkedIn.

Her reputation.

Her network.

Her business.

More than 40,000 followers.

Years of trust.

LinkedIn was her home.

Then one day her account got restricted.

Access gone. Reach gone. Security gone.

Everything felt fragile.

That moment changed everything.

She realized something most people learn too late. You don’t own your audience on social media. So she didn’t quit. She built a second home on Substack.

She told her audience to find her there. To subscribe. To stay connected.

Today she has more than 24,000 subscribers on Substack. Most of them are coming via the build-in audience from Substack.

Her clients come from LinkedIn and Substack. Her business is stronger than ever.

Visibility and ownership. Discovery and trust. A flywheel.

Now my story.

Kristina God’s Substack story

I started writing part-time on Medium. At night. After putting my baby to bed. One article at a time.

That grew to 12,000 subscribers. Then the platform changed. Reach dropped. Algorithms shifted.

So I added Substack.

In less than 60 days I became a bestseller.

Hundreds of paid subscribers. Part-time. With two kids at home.

Today my newsletter has more than 17,000 subscribers.

And now in 2026 I’m adding LinkedIn to the mix. I just set up my account with Melanie’s help.

Because I strongly believe from seeing so many backends and hearing so many success stories these platforms belong together.

LinkedIn gives you visibility. Substack gives you ownership. Email gives you real connection.

This is the smartest move you can make in 2026. And that’s why Melanie and I created this Bootcamp.

Starting March 10, 2026, we’ll teach you how to grow and monetize Substack and LinkedIn together.

Not just grow. Monetize.

In the LinkedIn-Substack Fywheel Bootcamp you’ll learn how to:

• Turn 100, 1,000 or more LinkedIn followers into subscribers

• Turn 100, 1,000 and more subscribers into LinkedIn followers and real connections

• Build a flywheel that keeps working for you

• Create visibility that turns into trust and clients

• Build income that does not depend on one platform

We’re hosting 4 live training days.

Day 1

Melanie shows you how to become notable on LinkedIn.

Profile setup.

What to post.

How to grow the right audience.

How to turn visibility into opportunity.

Day 2

I show you how to become notable on Substack.

No tech stress.

Posts people actually read.

Turn readers into subscribers.

Turn subscribers into income.

Day 3

We build your flywheel.

Connect LinkedIn + Substack.

Turn one idea into many pieces of content.

Create a system that works while you sleep.

Earn money with subscriptions, find and get (more) clients, create your own offer and 7 ways to monetize beyond

Day 4

Real stories from real people.

What worked.

What failed.

What changed everything.

Plus community. Feedback. Momentum. Assets to keep you consistent.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to build something real, this is it.

This Bootcamp is about ownership. Visibility. Income. Confidence.

It’s about turning LinkedIn into subscribers. Turning subscribers into LinkedIn growth. And building a business that’s yours.

That’s exactly what the LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel Bootcamp gives you.

$179 instead of $329.

If you want to grow and monetize your Substack + LinkedIn, this is your moment!

