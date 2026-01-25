The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

26 Deep Lessons for 2026 From 6 Substack Rockstars (Replay Inside)

The best strategies, mindsets, and moves from Colette Fehr, Walter Rhein, Kamil Banc, Frédéric Patenaude, Robin Wilding, and Karen Salmansohn
Kristina God's avatar
Ellen Scherr's avatar
Jerry Keszka's avatar
Kristina God, Ellen Scherr, and Jerry Keszka
Jan 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Here’s the truth no one says out loud enough.

Most people on Substack aren’t failing because of strategy. They’re stuck because they’re afraid to be seen.

  • Afraid to say it their way

  • Afraid to charge

  • Afraid to take up space

We had six Substack rockstars join the Substack 2026 Bootcamp.

These six creators did the opposite.

They showed up as themselves.

And it worked.

  • Six different categories.

  • Six totally different styles.

I’m making this Substack Rockstar session from this year’s Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026 available to every paid member. Because it’s sooo good.

And yet, the lessons overlap in a way that makes you go…

“Oh. That’s the game in 2026. I think I need to rethink, update, and tweak my Substack newsletter.”

What I love most:

ALL of them made one brave decision again and again.

  • To show up.

  • To stay visible.

  • To be seen as they are.

Here are 26 deep lessons that move the needle you can steal from our LIVE session (available as video and written post).

Want to choose visibility over perfection? Join the Club!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture