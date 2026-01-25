26 Deep Lessons for 2026 From 6 Substack Rockstars (Replay Inside)

Here’s the truth no one says out loud enough.

Most people on Substack aren’t failing because of strategy. They’re stuck because they’re afraid to be seen.

Afraid to say it their way

Afraid to charge

Afraid to take up space

We had six Substack rockstars join the Substack 2026 Bootcamp.

These six creators did the opposite.

They showed up as themselves.

And it worked.

Six different categories.

Six totally different styles.

I’m making this Substack Rockstar session from this year’s Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026 available to every paid member. Because it’s sooo good.

And yet, the lessons overlap in a way that makes you go…

“Oh. That’s the game in 2026. I think I need to rethink, update, and tweak my Substack newsletter.”

What I love most:

ALL of them made one brave decision again and again.

To show up.

To stay visible.

To be seen as they are.

Here are 26 deep lessons that move the needle you can steal from our LIVE session (available as video and written post).

