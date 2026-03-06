This Combo Is Exploding: Spin The LinkedIn-Substack Content Flywheel in 2026

Earlier this week I chatted with LinkedIn expert and Bootcamp co-host Melanie Goodman about why NOW is the best time to kickstart your LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel.

We talked about something many writers are starting to realize.

LinkedIn + Substack is becoming a powerful combination.

For the first time I’m adding LinkedIn to my Bootcamp.

Some of you know that together with 50plus writer and former Medium top writer Derek Hughes in 2025 I helped many writers move from Medium to Substack and build their first content flywheel.

In 2026, we‘re taking the next step.

LinkedIn + Substack

We start on Tuesday. March 10

And if you already have a LinkedIn account, this might truly be your moment in time as something interesting is happening online.

Nobody really wants to be an influencer anymore. People want to be a person of influence.

Influencers chase attention. People of influence earn trust.

Influencers collect likes. People of influence get messages, clients, and real opportunities.

And this is where the content flywheel comes in.

It looks like this.

You share ideas on LinkedIn. People discover you. Some want more and subscribe to your Substack. Some even open their wallets to pay you as on Substack you go deeper and build trust. Readers share your work. More people discover you again and check you out on LinkedIn and book a discovery call, buy your book (insert whatever your goal is).

And the wheel keeps spinning.

In my opinion, the real question is not whether the flywheel works.

The real question is:

How fast can you spin the LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel?

Inside the Bootcamp you’ll learn from both sides.

You have me, a Substack pro.

And you have Melanie Goodman , a LinkedIn pro.

As bootcamper Betina Cunado said during the LIVE:

This is the combo I was waiting for!

(Her daughter bought her a ticket for the course. Isn’t that cute! She wants her mom to become the person of influence she deserves to be.)

Together we show you how to connect both platforms so your ideas travel further and faster.

And here’s something interesting.

About 60% of Online Writing Club subscribers already have a (sleeping) LinkedIn account!

Which means the opportunity is already sitting there. Unused! Which I think is super sad..

And don’t want you to look back later and think:

“Ah… I missed that chance.”

Right now we still have 9 spots left.

If you want to turn LinkedIn into a discovery engine for your Substack and start spinning your content flywheel faster, you can join us.

The Dominate The LinkedIn Algorithm Playbook

The 365 Days Substack Notes Templates

LinkedIn Writing Prompts

1 Year of Substack + LinkedIn Writing Hooks

… and more time-sensitive bonuses, depending on when you sign up.

We start on Tuesday. March 10

That’s all for today.

Enjoy your weekend and see you inside the LIVE Bootcamp starting on Tuesday!

P.S. Do you have a (sleeping) LinkedIn account? Share it in the comments 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 and let’s connect