The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

🎈🎈🎈Getting READY for Today's Substack Bootcamp 🎈🎈🎈

1 spot is left!
Kristina God's avatar
Melanie Goodman's avatar
Kristina God and Melanie Goodman
Mar 10, 2026

Thank you Brodee Myers-Cooke, Jennifer McKinley, Anima Martins, Betina Cunado, Alisha, and many others for tuning into my live video!

1 spot is left to join the welcome party 🥳 of the LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel Bootcamp with Melanie Goodman

Join with LASTMINUTE

and grab the last free spot!

In just 4 live days and 14 implementations days we’ll launch a Substack-Flywheel!

It’s the only LikedIn-Substack Flywheel on the internet streets:

  • 4 live sessions + surprises

  • 14 day live accelerator cohort

  • Build your LinkedIn-Substack Flwheel from the ground up

  • World-class instructors and trendsetters: LinkedIn pro + Substack pro

  • On-demand course: all LIVE sessions are recorded

  • Do you want to start a newsletter but keep putting it off?

  • Do you want to streamline all efforts?

  • Do you want to reach more like-minded people?

  • Do you want to relaunch?

  • Do you use KIT/ Beehiiv / Mailchimp?

  • Do you want to start posting on LinkedIn?

  • Do you have a following on LinkedIn but no list?

  • Do you have a LinkedIn/Substack that never really took off?

  • Do you have a free newsletter but want to go paid?

  • Do you have a paid newsletter but want to earn more?

  • Are you tired of LinkedIn and want to test the new kid on the block?

  • Are you having some success but want to build a real business?

Then this Bootcamp is for you: https://learn.onlinewritingclub.com/linkedin-substack-flywheel-bootcamp

Join with LASTMINUTE

and grab the last free spot!

Want your name of one of the ballons?

Join us inside the cohort for ACTION-takers.

xo,

Kristina

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture