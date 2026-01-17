WOW! How Ellen & Jerry Went From Invisible to Thriving Online Writers

It’s already past 9pm in Germany.

And they say nothing good happens after 9pm.

Still, I think some of the best things can happen then.

The house is quiet.

The kids are asleep.

Outside, it’s dark.

Only in my new studio, you can hear the steady clicking of keyboards.

I’m writing this letter to you.

There’s still confetti on my desk from earlier. Balloons on the floor. I’m in my pajamas, notebook open, filled with presentation ideas for the coming days.

This is what I love about my part-time writing business.

I get to do it my way.

👉And that’s the energy I want to bring into this year’s Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp (Learn the A to Z of Substack in 4 days flat and write your way from inbox to income and your first $1,000 or $10,000).

We’ve got 8 spots left.

…is live to get 50% off.

Let me snag my spot!

📅 January 20–23

⌚ 11:00 AM ET | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM UK/Scotland | 5:00 PT Berlin time

🥳$149 instead of $299.

NEW: There’s now also a payment plan! You can pay in installments.

YAY! I want in!

And in just 24 hours, I’ll announce the next big bonus. Hint. It’s a good one.

But before we get there, let me tell you why this Bootcamp feels different.

And why you should trust me.

Because yes, there are many Substack courses out there. On-demand. From $40 to $800. Some even $2,500 and more.

So who am I to invite you and promise results?

Fair question.

I’ll show you.

WOW-worthy co-hosts

Ellen Scherr - Life Branches

Let’s talk about Ellen Scherr

Ellen is a psychotherapist. A midlife truth teller.

She never thought she’d become a writer.

When she joined the Bootcamp, she was tired of pretending. Tired of softening the truth. But unsure if anyone wanted to hear it.

She started writing honestly. About grief. About rage. About the moment women wake up and realize they are done performing.

And everything changed.

Within 5 months:

She grew from zero to 17,000 subscribers

Her writing passed 1 million views

Her long form posts took off because women finally felt seen

Her inbox filled with messages like:

“This feels like someone finally named what I couldn’t explain.”

“I thought something was wrong with me.”

Podcast invitations followed. And now, a major new opportunity is unfolding for her. We’ll share more in the next hours.

From invisible to seen. From pretending to powerful.

🙏 Proud of you, Ellen.

Ellen’s message for you: I’ll be teaching a special session on telling the truth without cushioning it. The kind of writing that connects deeply and grows fast.

Let me learn from Ellen!

Jerry Keszka - Plus 50 Forward

And then there’s Jerry Keszka.

Former scientist. Fashion and beauty industry veteran. Over 50.

Jerry spent years building audiences on platforms he didn’t own.

Until one day, Facebook changed its algorithm.

Overnight, he lost access to thousands of people. That was the moment he decided to stop building on rented land.

He failed 4 blogs. Kept writing anyway. Wrote every single day.

Then it clicked.

Today, Jerry is a rising Substack Business bestseller. A viral Notes writer. And proof that it is never too late to build a life that fits you.

He now helps hundreds of people over 50:

Earn their first dollar online

Then their first $1,000

Then grow from there

🙏 Always cheering you on, Jerry.

Jerry’s message for you: I’ll show you how to build an audience you actually own and turn short form writing into real income.

I want to learn from Jerry

Your Personal Invitation

Alumni Ellen and Jerry are co-hosting the Substack 2026 Bootcamp with me this time.

As my hubby alsways says:

“This is the dream! If you have co-hosts who are successful and then can show others how they are “doing it”.

I didn’t offer them “just” to become affiliates to recommend my course.

Ellen actively particiapted in the Bootcamp and got results (as so many more).

Plus, for me it’s always about giving you the tools and confidence so you can “dance” through your home that is Substack and just have fun (dancing with others).

I want start dancing!

So when you step inside our Bootcamp, you won’t just learn from me. You’ll learn from two incredible writers who’ve experienced this transformation.

I even pulled together a video of their journeys.

It’s not the final cut but it’s live on the landing page for you to watch now or here in the post.

So here I am, late at night, with confetti on my desk and my notebook full of ideas.

And here you are, reading this.

I Can’t Help But Wonder

What if this was YOUR moment?

What if you stopped hiding and started sharing?

What if, like Ellen and Jerry, you let yourself get visible?

You don’t need unicorn dust.

You don’t need to “be louder.”

I don’t want you to burn yourself out by adding MORE to dos on your already full plate… it’s to seek out what will work and implement PROVEN strategies that will move the needle and create a profitable, sustainable income!

You just need an EASY 4-steps-PATH-framework, a lovely community, and a little courage to hit “publish.”

YES! Let's do this!

👉 That’s what we’ll do inside the Bootcamp. Together.

With…

…you’ll get 50% Off.

Unbelievable, I know.

Save your spot HERE

We’ve got 8 spots remaining, and in 18 hours, the next huge BONUS drops.

So maybe something good does happen after 9pm.

Take care & goodnight from Germany,

Kristina

P.S. Reinvention doesn’t have an expiration date. And neither does possibility. Also if you have a friend, forward this. Special bonus waiting for you if you bring a friend!

P.P.S. Oh and one more thing. I’ve just added payment plans. You can now join in 3 simple steps instead of paying everything up front.

I love the energy! Let me join

Bootcamp alum and want to join again?

Inside the Bootcamp you’ll see some familiar faces:

I could only reach out to a handful of writers today.

Please don’t feel ghosted when I haven’t reached out to you. This is YOUR invitation to join us for another round as this one is gonna be very different and we’ll cover ALL updates.

Plus, you’ll get access to 2 more amazing BONUSES!