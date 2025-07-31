$100M Raised: How Substack Notes Is Helping New Writers Grow — Insider Tips from Linda Lebrun

A woman stepped into an elevator in San Francisco and asked,

“What’s up there?”

Linda Lebrun, still at Substack back then, smiled and answered:

“Substack.”

The woman had never heard of it.

Back then, Substack was a small idea with a big dream. No fancy office. No millions of users. No $100M headlines in The New York Times.

Fast forward to today:

Substack has a gorgeous office in California (as shown in the cover photo on the New York Times) with an orange leather couch

Just raised $100 million in new funding , valuing the company at $1.1 billion

Powers over 5 million paid subscriptions

And the Notes feature is turning Substack into the go-to app for discovering writers, authors, creatives, artists, and dreamers

Things are changing fast—and that’s why this week’s podcast episode is so special.

🎙️ I sat down with Linda Lebrun from Substack’s Writer Partnerships team for her final podcast interview before leaving Substack.

photo credit: Kristina God and Linda Lebrun on YouTube

We talked about how to grow on the platform right now, what’s changed, and what still matters.

She didn’t just bring behind-the-scenes insights. She brought the basics we all need to remember.

Because yes, everything is shifting—what’s trending, how Notes works, and who’s getting discovered.

But the 101 still matters—and no one explains it better than Linda.

🎧 Want To Listen To The Show?

Can’t wait to share this incredible interview with you. Enjoy the show, which now has 70,000 downloads! Thank you, guys! 🙏🏻

You can also continue reading but…

What You Don’t Want to Miss

1. Why Notes Is the #1 Growth Engine on Substack

“Two years ago, I’d start the conversation with recommendations,” Linda told me.

“But today, I start the conversation with Notes and with the app.”

That’s exactly how 25% of my subscribers found me.

And I’m not alone—many tribe members are seeing the same or even more growth through Notes.

WOW-Worthy Substack Notes Writers from the Club

🌟Sara Redondono

One WOW-worthy example is

who is about to hit 30,000 subscribers with

. Substack Notes is a huge driver for this impressive success, keeping in mind that she just started this year. Go, girl!

🌟Gail K.

Another one I’d like to highlight (of course there are more) is

The creator of

made $16,000 in only a few weeks by constantly showing up on Substack Notes. Super!!

🌟Jerry Keszka

Jerry is growing fast. He even got his first sponsorship deal! With

he’s building a wonderful community driven by Substack Notes where his tribe finds him. Congrats!

🌟Fleur Hull -

I’m seeing her posts more and more in my Substack Notes feed. She’s doing a fantastic job of starting her Substack Bookstore and inviting people via Notes. Amazing what you’re building! (I picked this note because you told me about it a few hours back!)

Based on our interview, here’s what to keep in mind:

Notes = Discovery

Discovery = Growth

Growth = Your tribe finally finding you

2. How Often Should You Post?

There’s no secret formula. Some writers post every day, others go quiet for a while.

Linda’s advice?

“Have fun. That energy translates.”

“Short and sweet is king.”

In other words, show up when you can. Be human. Engage.

It’s not about being perfect—it’s about being present.

3. That Elevator Story Again 😄

That moment when no one knew what Substack was? It’s already history.

Now, Substack is in the New York Times with $100M in funding, and the world (maybe except Germany ^^) is finally catching up.

🚨 Substack’s $100M Moment

Substack just raised $100 million in a funding round that pushes its valuation to $1.1 billion.

And this time, the bet isn’t just on newsletters—it’s on Substack’s social network side, especially Notes.

“We’re in a new phase,” said co-founder Hamish McKenzie.

“People can come to Substack not just to publish—but to find new audiences and opportunity.”

🥁 Coming This Summer: The Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp

You asked for it—and it’s coming back! 🎯

The Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp is happening this summer, and this time:

I’m building it with WOW-worthy alumni

Inviting top collab partners (from the leaderboard)

And, of course, offering hands-on, step-by-step support for growing your audience through Notes

Checklists, templates, customized support, and Notes post power idea bank

Instead of a 5-day live cohort, we’ll do it in 3 days flat + surprise workshops + specials

Spoiler: We’ll have more surprises and FUN than eve- at the same time it’s super organized and structured based on hundreds of coaching sessions in the past months

🆓 Bonus: Substack Notes Quickstart Guide

Are you a smallstacker or midstacker? (1, 10, 100, or 10,000 subs?)

I made a short + sweet Get Started on Substack Notes guide just for you.

If you haven’t yet…

📥 Grab it here

Reply and Let Me Know…

Have you tried Substack Notes yet?

What’s working? What’s confusing?

Drop a Notes post you’re proud of, something that sparked a convo, or just tell me your story in the comments or Club Chat.

I might feature you in an upcoming post or video!

To everyone reading this:

You don’t need a (social media) following to grow. You need a starting point. And Notes might just be it.

Yours truly,

P.S. Linda—thank you again for this conversation and all the behind-the-scenes wisdom you’ve shared with so many of us. 🙏🏻 Hugs!

