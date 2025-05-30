How To Get Paid To Be Yourself | with Jessica Smock and Steph Sprenger

Have you ever wondered if your personal story is worth something?

Not just to your friends or your journal… but to actual readers—and yes, even publishers who will pay you for your words?

Today, I want to introduce you to two incredible women who are doing just that—and helping hundreds of others do it too.

Photo credit: Jess and Steph

They’re authors…

…and the co-creators of Midstory and Midstack, two powerful Substack publications focused on midlife stories. And they believe—wholeheartedly—that your voice matters.

Whether you're in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or beyond, your life is filled with stories that connect, inspire, and even heal.

The messy middle of life isn’t just something to survive… It’s something to write about.

Why Personal Essays Matter

We live in a noisy world obsessed with hot takes and quick tips. The connections often feel empty.

But as Jess and Steph shared in today’s interview, personal essays cut through the noise.

They make readers pause.

Nod along.

Laugh.

Sometimes cry.

The mompreneurs Jess and Steph know that from experience. For over a decade, they’ve been helping women write, publish, and even get paid for their stories.

From blog posts and anthologies to colourful Substack publications, they’ve seen the power of storytelling unfold again and again.

And guess what?

You just have to dare to share your messy stories and make your mess your message.

How to Start Writing Personal Essays

Jess and Steph teach how to start writing personal essays and memoirs in today’s podcast episode, but since (as a busy part-time writer) I know you love good checklists, here’s the short version from the interview:

Zoom in on a small, real moment. Something that changed you.

Be vulnerable. Don’t just tell what happened—share how it felt.

Make it universal. Your story is personal, yes, but others will see themselves in it.

Show, don’t just tell. Let readers walk through the scene with you.

Don’t worry about being perfect. Worry about being honest.

And if you’re still thinking, “But my story isn’t important. There are so many out there,” Steph said it best:

“Everyone else is talking about it. But only you can say it your way.”

That’s what makes your writing valuable.

That’s how you get paid to be you.

What Is Midstory on Substack?

Midstory is a Substack magazine that publishes honest, beautifully written essays from women in the messy middle of life.

photo credit: screenshot Midstory on Substack

Think of a tag cloud of: love, loss, friendship, health, parenting, aging, reinvention, and everything in between.

They accept original essays (750–2,000 words) and pay $75 per accepted story. That’s not bad for writing about your real life, is it?

But it’s not just about money. It’s about a meaningful connection. About being seen and finding your people.

Wait, What’s Midstack on Substack Then?

Midstack is a growing directory of Substack newsletters written by midlife women.

photo credit: Midstack screenshot

It’s a discovery tool, a network, and a warm welcome mat for anyone who's “Substack curious” but feeling a little intimidated. It’s for smallstackers and midstackers with teeny tiny audiences to growing lists.

Over 200 writers are already listed—and it’s growing fast. The goal? To help women find each other, learn the platform, and amplify voices that are too often overlooked.

“Our lives of juggling family, caregiving, and jobs and writing are much like yours. We know what it’s like, as midlife women, to want to carve out space in our lives for just ourselves.”

Where to Start

