The #1 Key for Writing a Newsletter You’re Proud Of

I’ve grown my newsletter from a few hundred to 14,000 subscribers within 1,5 years. Within 3 months, I went from a free newsletter to a bestselling Substack newsletter.

Today I belong to the TOP 50 in Germany and TOP 25 in #Education globally!

Since this is my PART-TIME business, it’s a true success for me. Many don’t know that, based on my experience, I built a Beginner’s Course, which is included in the annual subscription (because I want to help you long term!).

Since I got soooo many requests from you asking me about the course and the Substack Bootcamp (what’s the difference compared to the 5-day on-demand Bootcamp)…

Here’s one of the most important lessons from Substack School, which kicks off the 10+ hours School course.

There are five keys I share in the course for annual (!) paid subscribers to help you really make the most of your writing journey, but today, I just want to focus on Key #1:

🗝 Showing Up

It sounds simple. But it’s everything.

Showing up doesn’t mean posting daily. Or forcing yourself this summer to write when you’re exhausted.

It means doing something today that your future self will be proud of.

“Before I go to bed, I want to be able to say: Good job. You did good today.”

That’s what this course is about.

Becoming the version of you that builds slowly, steadily — showing up not with perfection, but with presence.

Today’s video is a sneak peek from the soul- and joyful Substack School video course (so many asked me about it in the last weeks while I’m on vacay)— and if you’re a paid subscriber, you can watch the full video now.

👉 If you're on an annual plan, you automatically have full access to the Substack School for Beginners.

What Substack is & how it works

Setting up your publication

Designing your newsletter

Writing your HEART story 😍

Writing your first posts

Growing your first audience

Building the habit of showing up

And here's the exciting part:

The course will get a BIG update this August!

Feedback Wanted!

I want you to check it out now and tell me what you’d love to see added.

This is for everyone looking for an affordable course with outstanding value for money.

One of the goals is to write your lean in story, your hero post, your about, your HEART story 😍 Let me help you with this!

The best part?

You’re not alone. You’ll get access to our warm and welcoming community, where:

– You can ask all your questions

– Celebrate your wins

– Get a boost when you’re feeling stuck

We’re already more than 350 members strong, and on our way to 400.

Also… we have

A growing recommendation network.

Real-life and online friendships. Some have already met in person — even on vacation.

And I’ve met several of you myself. I want that to grow.

🎓 Bonus Coming Soon

Yes — there will be a badge when you complete the Substack School for Beginners! If you have already completed it, let me know, and you’ll get your first badge in the next weeks.

So if you haven’t started yet, today’s a great day to do so.

And if you’re not on the annual plan yet?

You can upgrade for just 98€ to get:

✅ All newsletters

✅ The full Substack School course

✅ Discounts on Bootcamps (e.g., AI and Google Bootcamp this summer)

✅ Access to our invite-only inner CIRCLE community

✅ Access to the Substack Guest Post Summer (get in front of 14000 people with your story, you can also add a link to a product or service!)

Already a paid subscriber? You can switch to annual any time with one click.

Sending you sunny vibes from the Adriatic ☀️

Today, I saw massive water lilies and blooming lotus flowers in a little hidden valley.

But honestly, my favorite moment was a sloth just chilling in the shade of a tree.

That’s the energy I want for Substack School too:

Grab your laptop. Find a quiet spot.

Listen. Learn. Build your newsletter.

At your pace. In your way.

Please Share Your Feedback in The Comments

Your questions. The topics the UPDATED Substack School should include for BEGINNERS, PROS, and MASTERS.

All feedback is welcome!

P.S. Key #2 is about happiness, kindness, and how saying hi can change everything.

P.P.S. If you haven’t heard back from me via DM or email just pop up one more time, and I’ll reply. I’m mommy sloth just chilling in the shade of a tree as we have 33°C here.

P.P.P.S. Get excited for this week’s podcast guest…