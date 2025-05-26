Shine on Substack: The #1 Growth Strategy Most Writers Ignore

You don’t need to hustle harder.

You don’t need to publish every day.

You don’t need AI or a Notes scheduler to be present 24/7.

What you do need is to stop building in isolation.

If there’s one growth strategy most writers overlook, it’s this: Collaboration.

Not in a vague “community is great” kind of way. But in practical, repeatable, and genuinely impactful ways.

Here’s why I’m writing this today:

One of my founding members—also a Bootcamp alum—is about to become a Substack Bestseller, crossing $10,000+ in earnings. Watching her meteoric rise has been one of the most jaw-dropping and emotional moments of this year. (Congrats!)

GIPHY

It reminded me of something so simple yet so powerful:

When we shine together, we rise faster.

When you connect with other writers—whether in your niche or far beyond—you tap into shared audiences, shared inspiration, and shared momentum. And the best part? It’s easier than most people think.

That’s why I want to share this lesson with you—the Substack SHINE Workshop inside my paid membership experience.

It’s packed with proven strategies to help you grow your audience by supporting others while showcasing your work.

I talk about how I became a Substack bestseller, what you need to know about the platform. The three types of writers and HOW to…

Be seen.

Be celebrated.

Be supported.

And you can do it in a way that feels deeply aligned with your voice.

Want to watch SHINE and get full access to Substack School?

Substack SHINE & Substack School

When you join as an annual member, you get:

100+ video lessons, templates, and checklists

A full editorial planner to organize your content

Replays of every live workshop

Our private Online Writing Club with 350+ members

The full SHINE Workshop + tools to build your own collab circle

I’m a real expert - an award-winning marketing and brand manager & part-time Substack bestseller with about 14,000 subs and happy to support you with my skills.

I went from zero to bestseller within two months and would love to show you how and help you become a bestseller as I think that’s the starting point of making this “thing” a part-time business.

NEW! Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp on-demand

Also:

If you want to build your list in just 5 days flat, the Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp is now the place to start.

Become a Better Writer - Daily Writing Challenge

And if you want to become a consistently better writer, don’t miss our Daily Writing Challenge while I’m traveling:

Every day inside our Inner Circle and community chat, you’ll get a prompt or idea—and even the chance to win fun prizes that fuel your momentum.

If you're ready to grow without burning out, this is your next step.

Take care and keep shining,

PS Any Qs? Hit reply and leave a comment.

PPS If you loved this post or think someone needs to read this, please share 🔁 it with your friends, colleagues, and family as this means A LOT to me as a part-time mompreneur. Thanks so much! 🔁

PPPS We’re already on the road—and what a wild ride it’s been so far!

After stepping inside the jaw-dropping Crazy House (a total thrill for the kids!), I’m honestly amazed no one threw up.

Now we’ve landed in Frankfurt am Main—the little big apple, home of the world-famous Book Fair and packed with creative energy. Yesterday, we watched a dramatic horse tournament with Patrick’s parents, and tonight, we had a heartwarming dinner with my dad.

Our next stop? Southbound toward the legendary Black Forest. But first, a quick visit to the doctor—our littlest one caught a bug, and we want to make sure everything’s okay before we hit the road again. Talk soon!