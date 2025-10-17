7 AI Prompts That Don’t Suck — From a Real Journalist and Certified AI-Expert

Writing to you from Frankfurt am Main…the Little Big Apple 🍎… where the energy is unreal.

I’m participating in the world’s largest industry gathering, where (indie) publishers from more than 90 countries have come together.

It’s day #3 of the Frankfurt Book Fair, and I’m writing this straight from the bed of my hotel room, still buzzing from everything I’ve seen (and everyone I’ve met). My kids are snoring as I took them with me today for a few hours!

Oh… and I already crossed paths with Axel Scheffler, yes, The Gruffalo and Snail and the Whale!, and chatted with so many other incredible international authors.

In our Community Chat, I’ve shared a few pictures, and if you want videos, livestreams, and impressions, follow me on Substack Notes.

Writing with AI is a huge topic here, too.

Some even call it digital colonialism, the way technology is reshaping creativity across borders.

But one thing is clear from the conversations I've had so far:

Publishers are using it.

Authors are using it , e.g., to speed up the process of writing the next book in a series, or to research faraway places like the Antarctic or train rides in Japan without leaving their desk.

ChatGPT, Claude, and all other AI writing platforms aren’t here to replace you. But they will change how you write online…forever.

The writers who learn to partner with AI will be the ones who grow, connect, and stand out.

And that brings me to something I’m jumping out of my skin excited to share…

After the success of our podcast episode 🤑 Old Emails = $30,000, which belongs to the top 5% of podcast episodes, I’m beyond thrilled to bring you this year’s Inbox Award for Innovation and Revenue winner

from

, German journalist, storyteller, and now

(yes, officially!).

Anne-Kathrin spent years in major online newsrooms before becoming one of the sharpest minds helping creators and brands write smarter online.

But she got fed up with all the “AI gurus” pushing lifeless and douchy prompts.

So she rebuilt them with real journalistic insight and made them sound human again to support writers, creators, all kinds of employees, and journalists to make their writing instantly better.

So, for the FIRST TIME, I bring you some real AI prompts to test.

Inside the 1-Hour “Write with AI” Masterclass

Anne-Kathrin walks you through 7 exact prompts from her Write with AI Prompt Library that Anne-Kathrin uses to turn AI tools into a thinking partner instead of a content mill or pure AI slop!

YIKES!

If you’ve ever asked:

Are there specific prompts from an actual expert to help me get the most out of ChatGPT/Claude and all the other tools? Is there anyone who can de-douchify the “write with Ai” world?

This is your moment!

Here are 3 of 7 prompts from the masterclass from an actual journalist to get you started on your AI writing journey today:

Oh, and as an annual subscriber, you’ll get access to all 7 prompts as text to copy and paste and a growing library of AI prompts from creators, writers, journalists, experts, indie publishers, + my husband’s humanize prompt to avoid ALL AI trigger words) in our invite-only Inner Circle of the Club.👇🏼👇🏼

Here are 3 of 7 prompts we’re covering in the masterclass:

#1 How to turn 1 Substack post into 15 others

#2 Your headline/subject line is boring, let’s fix that

#3 Who are you even writing for? (Ideal reader and audience pain points)

Award-winning journalist, Anne-Kathrin, says it best:

“AI shouldn’t make you sound like everyone else. It should help you sound more like YOU.”

#1 Substack Micro-Idea Extractor