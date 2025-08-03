No Platform. 10+ Rejections. Penguin Still Said Yes at 51

You have around 2 to 3 billion seconds on this planet.

That’s a lot.

You're a time billionaire.

But most people never make the most of it.

So if you've been waiting to write that book?

Or publish the one that's been sitting in a Google doc since 2018?

This summer is your time!

Let me tell you about my friend

She’s a licensed therapist.

She’s 51.

She runs a very successful private practice in Florida.

And up until recently, she had zero platform.

No social media.

No email list.

No marketing background.

She got countless rejections telling her:

“(…) you don't have a platform. You just don't have enough of anything. (…) I like your writing. I like the book, but you don't have what we need in modern times to get a nonfiction contract.”

But she had a story.

And a voice. She kept going.

To really get it, you need to know what came before….

💔 Colette’s Divorce Triggered Everything

Colette was the first in her community to get divorced from her cheating husband. It shook her whole identity.

But instead of staying silent, she turned that moment into a new mission:

To help people express their needs, use their voice, and build a real emotional connection.

She became a therapist in Florida.

She rebuilt her life.

And eventually… she found love again.

Twelve years later, she’s married to Steve, living proof that a messy middle can still lead to a powerful second act.

Colette Got A Book Deal With A Top 5 Publisher With 51

Colette is about to publish her debut book, The Cost of Quiet, with Penguin Random House.

And it all started with a forgotten journal entry from 2018.

She shared with us that it said:

“This is the year I’m going to write my book.”

Spoiler: She didn’t write it that year. Or the year after.

But in 2023, she picked it up again.

“(…) somehow that just clicked that I didn't feel ready, but that I had been making excuses. And I also decided that in our modern world, I wasn't going to let all the publishing gatekeeping stop me. I was going to write and publish my book, whether I self-published, got a publisher. I didn't care. This was about sharing something helpful and sharing my voice with the world in the hopes of helping people.

Guess what happened next?

She got rejected over and over again.

She found an agent.

She wrote a 120-page proposal herself (after crying almost every day).

And in the end, she won a bidding war between three major publishers.

She chose the one editor who felt most human.

“I liked her because she seemed like a warm and human person,” she shared in our masterclass.

And now her book is coming out in early 2026 with Penguin Random House.

I love the new cover design already:

photo credit: Colette Fehr, Penguin Random House

In the pre-launch runway phase, Colette did another amazing thing…thanks to manifestation, she gave a TEDx talk (although she got rejected 6x, even by her Alma Mater).

But…

Her TEDx Moment Didn’t Go As Planned

Colette practiced her talk for months.

She memorized every line.

She even hired an acting coach.

On the big day?

The mic didn’t work

The slide clicker was broken

A volunteer started clicking through the slides out of order

Her heart was racing. She felt like crying. She panicked inside.

But you know what she did?

She kept going.

“I got to just ignore the slides and give my talk. And I found my center again. I gave the talk. But I have to say, when I got off stage, I walked out of the room and I burst into tears as soon as I was alone. I felt like it was ruined. I felt like it was a disaster.”

She stood on that TEDx stage… and not long after, TED shared her talk with 42 million people. Just 0.07% ever get that honor.

photo credit: Colette Fehr

“This talk is so personal to me— it’s about what I wish every person knew about relationships before it’s too late.”

Why Am I sharing This Masterclass Today?

Because I know many of you are thinking about your books this year. Some inside the Online Writing Club are already writing (and publishing).

Like Nikki Finlay , who found a hybrid publisher .

hybrid publisher Or Gunnar Habitz , who self-published Happy Habits and is now an Amazon bestseller. (Bought the book today!)

And like Colette, who started with a journal entry and a decision to try, these are your people. Learn from the ones who’ve gone before you.

Inside our monthly Online Writing Club LIVE masterclass, Colette shared:

How she pitched her nonfiction book with zero followers

Why rejection was a painful but necessary part of the process

What to do when things go wrong on TEDx stage

Why Substack is the platform she’s now building on

🥁 The Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp Coming This Summer

You asked for it—and it’s coming back! 🎯

The Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp is happening this summer, and this time:

✅ Built together with WOW-worthy alumni

✅ Featuring top collab partners from the leaderboard

✅ Step-by-step help to grow your audience with Notes

✅ Templates, checklists, post ideas, and customized feedback

✅ 3-day Bootcamp + surprise workshops + fun extras

Your Turn

You have around 2 to 3 billion seconds on this planet.

That’s a lot.

You're a time billionaire.

So if you've been waiting to write that book? Or publish the one that's been sitting in a Google doc?

This summer is your time.

Let’s go!

