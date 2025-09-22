The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8
7

Income Report: 20 Months of Paid Subscriptions on Substack: Baby Nap Times Turned Into Part-Time Pay Times

A peek behind the curtain: one sick-dad break, hustle times and a whole pie chart of income
Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
Sep 22, 2025
∙ Paid
8
7
Share

Ever feel like:

  • You’re pouring your soul into posts… and the only one reading is your bestie, mom, hubby, or dog?

  • That little “paid subscribers” number sits there, taunting you?

  • Everyone else is “crushing it,” while you’re wondering if you should just crush a bag of chips instead?

Yeah. Same.

When I started my part-time paid newsletter in late January 2024, my baby was 6 months old. I was typing during nap times and every crack of time I could steal. And I had zero paid subs. Zero.

I wondered if anyone would ever pay me to write. Or if I was burning precious nap-time minutes that should’ve gone to laundry, or, I don’t know, sleeping.

Fast-forward 20 months: I’ve got numbers, stories, and a few surprising moments worth sharing. Not the shiny “look how perfect everything is” kind. More like: the flatlines, the scary two-month break when my dad got sick, and the pie chart that proves half my income isn’t subscriptions.

So I sat down and made a 15-minute video that spills it all. No sugarcoating. Just what it’s really like to build a paid subscription business while juggling mom life and everything else.

Grab a coffee. Or wine. Or both. And come watch with me because….

2025 is just around the corner.

Like, really around the corner. As in: only 100 days left (depending on when you open this, it might be 99 or 98… time is rude like that).

We’re in that weird mid-season space. Not quite the fresh start of January, not the “wrap it up” of December. The perfect time to pause and reflect.

That’s exactly what I did.

Here’s a taste of what’s inside the income report:

  • How I went from zero paid subscribers in January 2024 to x today

  • The scary two-month break when my dad got sick (and what happened after)

  • The whole pie chart of my income streams

  • Courses, consulting, YouTube, digital products, paid subscriptions… — how it all adds up

  • And why being in the top 50 in Germany and top 25 worldwide still doesn’t feel like “I’ve made it”

  • Plus, what’s coming NEXT!

⭕Three things to circle in your calendar (FREE for paid members)

  • Tuesday: The Future of Substack & Mompreneur Power w/ Ana Calin 💪

  • Wednesday: How To Die Happy & Write With The End In Mind w/

    Karen Salmansohn

  • Thursday: Live Q&A Session
    Bring your questions. I’ll bring answers (and maybe a little tough love).

  • ((For Bootcampers: Surprise LIVE))

If you’re not a paid member yet, this is the moment.

👉 Upgrade here and get instant access

Because the video, the pie chart, the nitty-gritty numbers, all of that is for paid subscribers.

And I even left a surprise for you on the sign-up page.

👉 Watch the full breakdown here (paid subscribers only)

Enjoy!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Kristina God
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture