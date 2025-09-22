Ever feel like:

You’re pouring your soul into posts… and the only one reading is your bestie, mom, hubby, or dog?

That little “paid subscribers” number sits there, taunting you?

Everyone else is “crushing it,” while you’re wondering if you should just crush a bag of chips instead?

Yeah. Same.

When I started my part-time paid newsletter in late January 2024, my baby was 6 months old. I was typing during nap times and every crack of time I could steal. And I had zero paid subs. Zero.

I wondered if anyone would ever pay me to write. Or if I was burning precious nap-time minutes that should’ve gone to laundry, or, I don’t know, sleeping.

Fast-forward 20 months: I’ve got numbers, stories, and a few surprising moments worth sharing. Not the shiny “look how perfect everything is” kind. More like: the flatlines, the scary two-month break when my dad got sick, and the pie chart that proves half my income isn’t subscriptions.

So I sat down and made a 15-minute video that spills it all. No sugarcoating. Just what it’s really like to build a paid subscription business while juggling mom life and everything else.

Grab a coffee. Or wine. Or both. And come watch with me because….

2025 is just around the corner.

Like, really around the corner. As in: only 100 days left (depending on when you open this, it might be 99 or 98… time is rude like that).

We’re in that weird mid-season space. Not quite the fresh start of January, not the “wrap it up” of December. The perfect time to pause and reflect.

That’s exactly what I did.

Here’s a taste of what’s inside the income report:

How I went from zero paid subscribers in January 2024 to x today

The scary two-month break when my dad got sick (and what happened after)

The whole pie chart of my income streams

Courses, consulting, YouTube, digital products, paid subscriptions… — how it all adds up

And why being in the top 50 in Germany and top 25 worldwide still doesn’t feel like “I’ve made it”

Plus, what’s coming NEXT!

⭕Three things to circle in your calendar (FREE for paid members)

Tuesday: The Future of Substack & Mompreneur Power w/ Ana Calin 💪

Wednesday: How To Die Happy & Write With The End In Mind w/ Karen Salmansohn

Thursday: Live Q&A Session

Bring your questions. I’ll bring answers (and maybe a little tough love).

((For Bootcampers: Surprise LIVE))

If you’re not a paid member yet, this is the moment.

👉 Upgrade here and get instant access

Because the video, the pie chart, the nitty-gritty numbers, all of that is for paid subscribers.

And I even left a surprise for you on the sign-up page.

👉 Watch the full breakdown here (paid subscribers only)

Enjoy!