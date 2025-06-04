The LinkedIn–Substack Strategy No One Talks About (But It Works in 2025)

Ever feel like you're pouring your heart into LinkedIn posts and Substack newsletters, but they're just not working together to grow your audience?

Or are you thinking about quitting LinkedIn as you’re not seeing any reason why you should continue spending time on the platform?

You're not alone.

But here's the good news: there's a way to make these two platforms work in harmony (without quitting one!) that no one talks about yet.

It’s by creating a powerful LinkedIn-Substack flywheel that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers—and eventually, into customers.

I want you to capitalize on both platforms - especially when you’re already on LinkedIn, you might be missing out.

In our latest masterclass, we sat down with the incredible

, a book coach, author and founder of

.

Neera has cracked the code on building a LinkedIn–Substack growth strategy that's both effective and manageable (while traveling).

We were also joined by

from

and who works for ActiveCampaign. He shared his own experiences and strategies and convinced me that most LinkedIn users and employees build something on the side, so it’s fine to publicly “market” it.

But before you watch the replay, here are three surprising takeaways from our conversation:

3 Surprising Takeaways from the Masterclass

How Neera optimizes her LinkedIn site to get (paid) subscribers and customers

1. Neera optimized her LinkedIn profile to drive traffic to Substack—without any gimmicks.

Neera shared how she set up her profile, banner, feature section, and "About" page to channel LinkedIn views into email subscribers, resulting in hundreds of new readers and subscribers.

Here’s more:

2. Neera recycles her content every 90 days—and no one notices.

She revealed a simple system that helps her fill three months of content in one go, reducing stress and increasing growth across both platforms (while traveling).

3. Neera became a LinkedIn Top Voice, then lost the badge, and now wants to win it back

LinkedIn’s NEW (!) Top Voice criteria emphasize writers who:

“Consistently educate, inform, and inspire.”

That means:

Writing posts that teach something or tell a unique story

Sharing personal insights , not just curated links or generic (AI-written) advice

Providing practical tips—especially ones others can apply quickly

Now that the Top Voice badge is time-limited (6 months), the window to requalify may depend on:

A rolling review of the past few months of activity

Hitting a certain level of reach, engagement, or profile views

Being active in a recognized niche (e.g. writing, book coaching, personal branding)

While LinkedIn doesn’t publish the exact criteria, they do reward momentum.

You can also watch our interview for more tips:

Right now, I’m up in the thousand-meter peaks, surrounded by the green giants of the Black Forest. It’s one of those places that makes you feel small—and full of stories.