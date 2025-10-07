made in Canva Magic Studio by Kristina God

When I get a guest post full of unedited AI text, I’m like… ughhhhhh.

Can you hear my sigh?

And now readers are not opening emails with emojis anymore (I love them sooo much!). What’s next?

If you’ve been with me a while, you’ll remember “18 Dead-Giveaway Signs You Used AI to Write That (According to Wikipedia).”

It got thousands of views and so many comments. Thanks for the patience in case you’re still waiting for a reply from me! Just give me some more days and see this as a SORRY.

This post is the follow-up and it’s a good one.

Especially for the new readers and members joining us this week from Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. Some want to switch to writing in English and need help when it comes to translation.

Others felt lost when making their thoughts an actual newsletter that feel goooooood.

Ans y ‘all somehow asked the same thing:

“Kristina, I’m using AI. How do I make it sound human, more like me? Any tips?”

Tomorrow, in our paid Inner Circle, you can meet my friend

from Germany LIVE.

Meet Anne-Kathrin LIVE Inside the Club: Master AI Text Hacking and Licensing

📅 Wednesday, October 8

🕓 16:45 Berlin | 15:45 UK | 10:45 ET | 7:45 PT | 01:45 Sydney (Oct 7)

She’s a journalist who knows how to write with AI instead of against it.

She trains companies and editorial teams to do the same.

Kevin Kelly said it best:

“I find little joy in having AIs do everything when I am being creative, but I do get enjoyment in co-creating with them. Co-creation feels like real creation. My role still takes effort and significantly determines the quality, style and nature of what is created”

That’s exactly what Anne-Kathrin will teach. How to co-write with AI so your work won’t suck or bore your AI-aware readers.

She’s already helping companies, editors and all her clients how to use ChatGPT to write tighter emails, stronger presentations, and online posts that feels authentic.

Join us live for the full session with Anne-Kathrin and learn how to write with AI like a professional journalist, writer, blogger and author:

Zoom link is also below the paywall + calendar invite.

How about me and AI?

Confession time. I use ChatGPT poorly and badly. I still spend 4 to 6 hours on a newsletter, sometimes 10 recording, editing and then cleaning up podcast transcripts quotes. I check every line myself. Many of my creator friends tell me:

“Kristina, WHYYY aren’t you leaning more into AI?”

My bad…!?

, my husband and now our CTO (Chief Technical Officer), is the opposite. He’s a full-time developer, loves LLMs and is a newish AI fanatic.

Since last week he already has helped hundreds of writers, authors and dreamers by building StackBuddy Collabs and Calm Your Stack!

And now something new: the foundational master prompt to humanize your AI writing.

It’s the one prompt every writer using ChatGPT should know.

Patrick as someone who doens’t sees himself as a writer and wasn’t trained (as I) to write, built it after reading my post on dead-giveaway AI writing habits.

He tested it in a clean incognito browser, no login or memory.

The result stopped him cold. His co-creator ChatGPT suddenly sounded way more human without all the AI signal words, phrases and telltales.

Exciting! For the first time I’m sharing a prompt with you.

Paid members, here’s the full prompt. Save it. Use it. Share it with anyone who wants their AI writing to sound like an actual person again.

