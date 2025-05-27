Readers Don’t Buy Logic — They Buy Emotion

What if I told you that your messy, honest, and imperfect story is the most powerful thing you can share?

Swipe through your memory and ask:

What’s one moment you’ve never written about—because it felt too weird, too sad, or too small?

Now imagine turning that moment into a story so real, your readers see themselves in it.

That’s why I want to share our masterclass inside my paid membership experience with the incredible

who reminded us of this:

“The more you touch your own emotions, the more you unlock your creativity. That’s how you build connection. That’s how you become unforgettable.”

And she knows a thing or two about depth and truth…

Dr. Sethi is a board-certified Integrative Family Medicine physician, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington, and a global speaker with a TEDx talk that offers a radical take on gratitude.

She’s spent over 25 years caring for the most vulnerable and teaching physicians to lead with humanity. She lives in Seattle with her family, and her message will stay with you long after you hear it.

A few weeks back, I interviewed her, and now I’m happy to bring you this tangible masterclass.

Here’s Why I’m Sharing This Today:

I think it’s super interesting since one of the founding members,

, recently got more than

on a single

(UPDATE: now surpassed 5,000! downloads! She now belongs to the top 1% of podcasters with a simple strategy we implemented)— not by using fancy marketing tricks (you don’t like to use), but by sharing one of the most

of her life.

That kind of raw truth is what builds trust and true fans.

That’s what grows your audience and makes them vote with their wallets for your writing.

And that’s precisely what we talk about in today’s masterclass.

Why Do Emotions Matter When Writing?

Because 95% of buying decisions are subconscious. (Yes, Harvard says so.)

People don’t buy with logic.

They buy when they feel something.

So if you want your audience to crave your message, your product, your newsletter...

You’ve got to speak to what’s real.

Instead of Writing to Impress, Write to Connect

Try what Dr. Sethi shared with us:

Ask yourself “What’s the truest thing I can say right now?”

Then ask again: “What’s even truer than that?”

Go one layer deeper. That’s where the gold is.

Because your story is a signal to the right people that says:

“Hey, me too. You’re not alone.”

Also, you help yourself and your own nervous system if you share these stories. If you connect to your most authentic self and share your messy stories with the world.

Want to keep showing up as your authentic self—and get paid to do it?

Get More Paid Subs With Emotions & Substack School

When you join as an annual member, you get:

100+ video lessons, templates, and checklists

A full editorial planner to organize your content

Replays of every live workshop

Our private Online Writing Club with 350+ members

The complete workshop with Dr. Tanmeet Sethi and a list of stronger words that make your writing more specific when sharing emotions

I’m a real expert - an award-winning marketing and brand manager & part-time Substack bestseller with about 14,000 subs, and I'd be happy to support you with my skills.

I went from zero to bestseller within two months and would love to show you how and help you become a bestseller, as I think that’s the starting point of making this “thing” a part-time business.

Or maybe you're ready to go from zero to hero with your writing business?

NEW! Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp on-demand

Also:

If you want to build your list in just 5 days flat, the Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp is now the place to start. Join 40 bootcampers and meet me in our monthly exclusive Q&As or 1-2-1.

The Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp helps you build a personal brand with voice, vision, and vulnerability.

You'll walk away with a system to grow your list and sell your work, without selling your soul. Join more than 40 bootcampers today!

Get the super early bird discount!

Early bird discount HERE!

Become a Better Writer - Daily Writing Challenge

And if you want to become a consistently better writer, I’m running a Daily Better Writer Challenge inside our Inner Circle chat and community.

Every day, you’ll get a fresh writing prompt or idea to stretch your voice and sharpen your skills.

You can even win prizes for showing up and doing the work.

Because your words matter.

And the world needs your real story now more than ever.

Take care and start or keep sharing your messy stories with the world,

