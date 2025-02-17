New Writers, Grow Your Newsletter with Substack Notes | Insider Tips from Linda Lebrun

If you want to find your tribe on Substack and grow joyfully on Substack, Notes is where you start.

But if you’re new, I get it—it can feel overwhelming. 🤯

Where do you even start ?

What’s a restack ?

What should you post ?

How does the algorithm work?

Are Boost Challenges legit and worthwhile?

Can you share links outside of Substack, or will you get penalized like on other platforms?

And seriously—how do you actually find your people?

Let me listen to the pod!

On Valentine’s Day, I sat down with Linda Lebrun from Substack’s Writer Partnerships team, and she made it crystal clear:

“Two years ago, I would have started the conversation with recommendations… but today, I start the conversation with Notes and with the app.”

As always I tell my tribe members, Substack Notes is a growth engine. That’s why I started The Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp last year.

Because about 25% of my subscribers found me through Notes (Substack app means primarily Notes & Leaderboard):

That’s one fourth of my 11,000 subscribers coming from Substack’s network effects!

Many Tribe Members See Notes As a Growth Engine

I’m not alone. Actually, I’m in good company.

Many tribe members see a huge amount of subscribers coming via the app that now belongs to the top downloads in America.

It’s helping so many writers not just avoid talking into the void but actually feel seen, heard, and connected to their tribe.

I Finally Found YOUR Tribe with Notes

Because beyond growing my email list, I’ve met incredible collaborators, interview partners for my podcast, and fellow moms, busy parents and part-time writers—all thanks to engaging on Notes.

I only started taking it seriously in January/February 2024 with:

about 3,000 free subscribers (was pregnant before, had to take care of my baby)

zero paid susbcribers (turned the paid button on last January)

zero earnings (no paid subscribers, no earnings)

zero followers

Fast forward to today, I have 11,000 subscribers. The Online Writing Club is a Substack bestseller with more than 300 amazing paid subscribers.

Let’s break down three big takeaways from our conversation that was really fun and a huge breakthrough for me as a part-time Substack bestseller.

🙏🏻🙏🏻 So Linda, super grateful for this amazing opportunity and conversation with a real insider and expert. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

I need to listen to this!

1. Why Substack Notes Is Essential for Growth

Notes isn’t just another feature—it’s the fastest way to get discovered and the #1 growth engine right now. Short-form posts, links, quotes, images, and restacks help new readers find you before they ever land on your newsletter.

According to Linda:

"If people have fun on Notes and enjoy Notes and find things relevant to them on Notes, they will keep using it every day and they will find new writers to enjoy.”

In other words, growth happens where engagement happens.

If you’re not using Notes, you’re missing out.

2. How Often Should You Post?

There’s no magic number. Some successful Substack writers post daily, but what matters most is consistency.

Linda keeps it real:

“I think having fun is a huge thing. You’ve seen me—I go through phases where I’m posting multiple times a day, then I’ll disappear for a while. And that’s okay.”

The takeaway for me as a busy part-time writing mom? Post when you feel inspired, engage with others, and most importantly—have fun. That energy translates to real connections (and more subscribers).

3. Writing Should Be FUN!

If you’re treating Notes like a LinkedIn, X or Medium growth hack, you’re missing the point. The best writers enjoy the process and their audience sticks around because of it.

Linda’s advice?

"Short and sweet is king."

Notes is about building a writing habit that feels natural and sharing your work in a way that resonates.

Finally feel seen and heard feels sooooo good. And I want the same for you.

GIPHY

🎙️ Want the Full Interview?

We covered so much more in this episode, from..

the algorithm behind Notes

to the power of restacking

and how to organically grow your audience without feeling spammy by playing the subscribe-for-subscribe game.

🎧 Listen to the full episode here !

Let me listen to Linda!

🥳Surprise! Join the Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026

For all smallstackers and midstackers with less than 1, 10, 100, 1000 or 10000 subscribers, here’s my 4 Day Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp for you with Ellen Scherr and Karen Salmansohn for you.

Grab a ticket now & enjoy!

Let me grab my ticket

💬 Reply and Let Us Know

Have you tried Substack Notes?

How’s it going for you?

What are your challenges or small succesess?

You can also share a post you’re proud of, got lots of enagegemnt or sparked a conversation in the comments or chat!

I’d love to feature you in one of my upcoming posts and videos!

Leave a comment

❤️‍🔥Your feedback is just a spark but it’s enough to keep me going❤️‍🔥

I hope this interview inspired you to take inspit-ACTION.

See you on Notes!

Yours truly,

P.S. Smallstacker or midstacker? Join us!

P.P.S. Do you love books? My family and I do too!