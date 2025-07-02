🏆NEW! Substack Livestreaming Just Leveled Up — Here's What You Need to Know Now

Never has anyone unsubscribed from an email that’s too short. So here I'm with a short and sweet one, since I’m still floating in the Adriatic with my kids.

If you're (already) on Substack (or planning to be), here's the big news: Livestreaming just got a major upgrade.

My little boy would say: Level up!

We bought this Mickey Mouse shirt in Venice that says this!

Here’s what’s really hot & new:

✅You can now invite guests by email or SMS , even if they’re not on Substack.

✅There’s now an audio-only mode for those who are camera-shy!

✅Substack creates promo assets for you when you schedule a livestream (perfect for Notes & social).

Here’s what has been here before promotion-wise, but many didn’t know about:

✅Substack automatically creates short video clips after your stream.

✅If a clip is performing well, you’ll receive notifications in real-time (as with your Substack notes posts or newsletters), and on iOS, you’ll see statistics in your video post.

✅If you’ve connected your YouTube account, your top 2 clips

will be uploaded to your Shorts channel.

Would love to promote your Lives? Go to Settings_Growth Features and turn on the toggles you want.

I created an easy guide on how Substack Live works

I recorded a 30-minute video that shows you exactly how Substack Live works, step by step. I walk you through it, share my simple tech stack, and explain how to actually start.

This video has already helped founding member

from the new Substack bestseller (CONGRATS!🥳)

who went

after her very first live stream

. (We’ll talk more about that in the coming days.)

Here's her first LIVE with

Also:

and

are all going live with their own (daily) shows and I know

Club members are working on amazing new formats.

many more

As for me?

I've gone live on Substack around 15 times since the feature launched. Always spontaneously. And I love it. A big thank you to everyone who has joined me live or collaborated behind the scenes such as

or

.

And yes, I know many of you are looking forward to seeing me back in the DMs and the community soon.

Happy to answer all your questions in the comments & chat!

Are you going already live? Share the link to one of your livestreams!

Club members are already going live (daily)—and here’s how you can too, with less tech stress.