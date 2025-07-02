The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

🏆NEW! Substack Livestreaming Just Leveled Up — Here's What You Need to Know Now

Here’s the full scoop and my simple guide
Kristina God
Jul 02, 2025
Never has anyone unsubscribed from an email that’s too short. So here I'm with a short and sweet one, since I’m still floating in the Adriatic with my kids.

If you're (already) on Substack (or planning to be), here's the big news: Livestreaming just got a major upgrade.

My little boy would say: Level up!

We bought this Mickey Mouse shirt in Venice that says this!

Here’s what’s really hot & new:

  • ✅You can now invite guests by email or SMS, even if they’re not on Substack.

  • ✅There’s now an audio-only mode for those who are camera-shy!

  • ✅Substack creates promo assets for you when you schedule a livestream (perfect for Notes & social).

Here’s what has been here before promotion-wise, but many didn’t know about:

  • ✅Substack automatically creates short video clips after your stream.

  • ✅If a clip is performing well, you’ll receive notifications in real-time (as with your Substack notes posts or newsletters), and on iOS, you’ll see statistics in your video post.

  • ✅If you’ve connected your YouTube account, your top 2 clips

Would love to promote your Lives? Go to Settings_Growth Features and turn on the toggles you want.

I created an easy guide on how Substack Live works

I recorded a 30-minute video that shows you exactly how Substack Live works, step by step. I walk you through it, share my simple tech stack, and explain how to actually start.

This video has already helped founding member

Sara Redondo, MD
from the new Substack bestseller (CONGRATS!🥳)
Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD
who went viral on Notes after her very first live stream. (We’ll talk more about that in the coming days.)

Here’s her first LIVE with

Brian D Smith

Also:

Dana DuBois
Walter Rhein
and
Ben Ulansey
are all going live with their own (daily) shows and I know many more Club members are working on amazing new formats.

As for me?

I’ve gone live on Substack around 15 times since the feature launched. Always spontaneously. And I love it. A big thank you to everyone who has joined me live or collaborated behind the scenes such as

Ayodeji
Karen Cherry
🎈Noemi Apetri 🎈
or
Matt Tomporowski
.

We’ve been in Italy for a full month now, and today it hit 37°C. 🥵

Can’t wait to head back north to the sea in two days. Hello, 24°C and fresh air!
And yes, I know many of you are looking forward to seeing me back in the DMs and the community soon.

Happy to answer all your questions in the comments & chat!

Are you going already live? Share the link to one of your livestreams!

Take care & stay cool,

Club members are already going live (daily)—and here’s how you can too, with less tech stress.

