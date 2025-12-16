Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
How to Have a 10,000 Subscriber Year w/ Dan Oshinsky
Build momentum and prepare for 2026, now
Dec 16, 2025
Online Writing Club Show
Get inspired to start, grow, monetize, and market your online writing business, one powerful episode at a time.
Every week the Substack bestselling author and award-winning brand manager Kristina God chats with the most inspiring writers and authors.
This show is your chance to take inspir-ACTION and watch your online writing change your life. We celebrate small and big successes, from self-published wordaholics to NY-Times bestselling authors.
Tune in, get inspired and paid to be you.
It's time to join a community of 15,000+ like-minded writers exploring how to have fun, be seen and get read in a noisy online world.Get inspired to start, grow, monetize, and market your online writing business, one powerful episode at a time. Every week the Substack bestselling author and award-winning brand manager Kristina God chats with the most inspiring writers and authors. This show is your chance to take inspir-ACTION and watch your online writing change your life. We celebrate small and big successes, from self-published wordaholics to NY-Times bestselling authors. Tune in, get inspired and paid to be you. It's time to join a community of 15,000+ like-minded writers exploring how to have fun, be seen and get read in a noisy online world.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dan Oshinsky
Writes Dan Oshinsky Subscribe
Recent Episodes