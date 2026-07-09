The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Melanie Goodman's avatar
Melanie Goodman
7h

The ability to publish in multiple languages is a game changer. It really helps reach a wider audience. Drop caps add a nice touch too. Which feature do you think will be most useful for your writing?

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Your Mind Matters@'s avatar
Your Mind Matters@
17h

I wanted to pay the 7.00 for the summer How do i do that,

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1 reply by Kristina God, MBA
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