The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
2d

How do you feel about it? Tell us in the Club Chat Thread! https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/103b0bb4-242f-426d-b307-03203aebe729

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Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦's avatar
Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦
1d

I think the typewriter and confetti was an April fools day thing because it was just there for that 1 day then gone again! 😅

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