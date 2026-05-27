The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA
15h

Share your category and publication in the Chat Thread and let's connect with others from all around the world to find friends, readers and collab partners. Happy to restack and share your publication then. Feel free to also also do it here in the comments: https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/f12d0da0-fe57-4f9f-85f2-62faad389c68

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Kala 🦋's avatar
Kala 🦋
14h

Is there a way to request an add for a mental health category? I know I’m not the only one who wants a separate place for ADHD tips vs lululemon wellness advice

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