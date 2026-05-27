Substack categories sound boring. I get it.

When most writers start a Substack, they want to write, publish, grow, and maybe even get paid. They do not want to stare at a settings drop-down and wonder,

“Am I Culture? Am I Business? Am I Education? Am I having an identity crisis?”

But your category matters more than most beginners think.

Your category helps Substack understand where your publication belongs. It helps your writing show up in the right neighborhood. It helps readers, collaborators, and other writers understand what kind of publication you are building.

And in 2026, this matters even more because Substack’s leaderboards are now a bigger discovery surface.

Something fun is happening on Substack this week

Publications are rising. Mine included. (Yes, doing a little happy dance.)

Me rising in #International

Kay Walten rising in #Travel - Wonderful!

Melanie Goodman rising in #Education - Super!

And here’s what I love even more, writers from the Online Writing Club are rising in all kinds of corners. Travel. Education. International. Different writers, different topics, all finding their people.

Readers can browse category tabs in the app, where they can see…

Rising publications,

Top Bestseller publications,

plus posts and Notes from that category.

So today, I want to make this simple.

This is your beginner-friendly, no-stress, “explain it to me like I’m new here” guide to Substack categories in 2026.

Substack has shipped 2 new categories

And yes, we now have 2 newer categories to pay attention to. Just like that!

I talked with a Substack employee who confirmed it. Substack’s team does this all the time, they watch how writers use the platform, they listen, and then they ship and suddenly there’s a new shelf in the bookstore.

So today I’m doing what I always do: pulling the latest Substack news together so you don’t have to dig and add my two cents from coaching hundreds of writers to their first 1000 subscribers, $1,000 or $10,000 and more. One is almost earning $90,000 now.

Picking the “right” category was how it all started when we were meeting.

Now they belong to the category:

“I knew him when we were picking their Substack category. Now they have a flourishing communitity and healthy and sustainable email list.”

I know how many of you have whispered to me:

“Kristina, none of these categories fit.” “Where does my publication even belong?” “I picked something random and now I’m scared to change it.”

So my online writing friend, let’s sort this out together.

👇🏻”Substack for Beginners” Class 2026👇 This post is part of the build-up to my Substack for Beginners Class, which kicks off with a LIVE session this Friday. We’re covering the Substack status quo in 2026, the role categories play in getting discovered, and I’ll be sharing a list with the ranked categories so you can see which ones are saturated, which are crowded, and where the real untapped potential is hiding. (Spoiler: it’s not where most people think.) The class is included as a THANK YOU in the annual membership of the Club, or you can grab it standalone. Join the course for FREE! +6 weeks of live coaching. All the things I wish someone had told me when I started, part-time with one and then two kids in the house. Substack for Beginners Class 2026 Let me join and grow!

Let’s now get to the good stuff first.

Here’s what we’ll cover today:

What Substack categories actually are (in plain English) Why they matter (and where people get it wrong) The full A to Z list of Substack categories in 2026 The 2 brand new categories How to choose the “right” one without crying A shor FAQ

What is a Substack category, really?

When Substack is a giant bookstore. Your category is the shelf your publication sits on.

If a reader walks in looking for gardening essays, they head to one shelf. If they want sharp film reviews, they head to another. Your category tells Substack which shelf to put you on and answers this simple question:

What is my publication mainly about?

So when you set up your publication and Substack asks “what is this about?”, they’re not asking about one post. They’re asking about the whole publication, the whole book. The big promise. The thing you’d still be writing about a year from now.

That’s your category.

Categories vs tags (the part everyone messes up)

Okay, here’s where beginners get tangled.

Untangling it now:

Category = what your whole publication is about. Tags = what one specific post is about.

After writing this I’ll add tags to my post for Substack’s semantic search. For this in the post edirot I’ll hit “Continue” and then click on “Tags”.

So, category is the shelf. Tags are the little stickers on the individual books. Big vs small. Stable vs flexible.

Don’t overthink it.

We now have 31 categories on Substack. When we’re talking about tags we have hundreds of them. At some point in the near future, every tag could become so relevant that Subsatck turns them into its own category.

How to set your Substack category

Here is the simple how-to:

Go to your Substack dashboard. Open Settings. Go to Basics. Find the category dropdown. Choose the category that best fits your publication. Choose a second category. Save your settings.

Why categories actually matter in 2026 (and what they don’t do)

According to Substack itself, your category helps with discovery, search, and the leaderboards. If you make it onto a leaderboard, like Rising or Top Bestseller, you’ll show up under your primary category only. Not the second one. The first.

So yes, the order matters.

But please, hear me when I say this:

Your category is not a magic growth button!

TKPicking “Business” when you actually write about gardening will not make you grow. It will confuse readers and probably annoy Substack’s team (they reserve the right to move you if your category is clearly wrong).

What your category does do:

Tells Substack which neighborhood to place you in

Helps the right readers stumble across you

Affects which leaderboard you can climb

Signals what your publication is really about

What it doesn’t do:

Write your posts for you

Make boring writing exciting

Fix a confusing publication promise

Replace the work of actually showing up

Good news? You only need to get this roughly right. Not perfectly.

The Full A to Z List of Substack Categories in 2026

Substack’s category pages now include both Home & Garden and Film & TV, alongside long-running categories like Finance, Business, Culture, Technology, Politics, Food & Drink, and more.

Here’s the complete list. Bookmark this. Screenshot it. Send it to a writer friend who’s been agonizing over their Settings page.

Art & Illustration

Business

Climate & Environment

Comics

Crypto

Culture

Design

Education

Faith & Spirituality

Fashion & Beauty

Fiction

Film & TV

Finance

Food & Drink

Health Politics

Health & Wellness

History

Home & Garden

Humor

International

Literature

Music

News

Parenting

Philosophy

Science

Sports

Technology

Travel

U.S. Politics

World Politics

Here’s the 2026 list to download or screenshot:

The 2 New Substack Categories

1. Home & Garden

Unsplash

Honestly? About time.

So many publications never quite fit into Culture, or Design, or that vague “lifestyle-ish” bucket. They were too cozy for Design, too practical for Culture, too specific to belong anywhere.

Home & Garden gives them an actual home. Pun intended.

This category fits writers covering:

Home life and homemaking

Gardening (the actual dirt-under-your-fingernails kind)

Interior design

Renovation and DIY

Seasonal living

Slow living

Making beautiful everyday spaces

If your publication is about creating a life inside four walls or just outside them, in the garden this is your shelf now.

A great example is someone I really adore, Jo Thompson. That’s why inside the Substack for Beginner Course we’ll reverse-engineer becoming #2 in the new category Home & Garden.

2. Film & TV

Unsplash

This one was so needed.

Before this, anyone writing movie reviews, TV recaps, screenwriting essays, or industry commentary had to squeeze themselves into Culture, News, or Art & Illustration. None of those fit quite right.

Film & TV is for writers covering:

Movie reviews

TV recaps and analysis

Streaming culture

Screenwriting and craft

Hollywood and the industry

Personal essays through the lens of film

Why a particular show says something bigger about us

If you write about screens, big or small, this is your new home.

One publication I recently found is the one from Hunter Harris called Hung Up:

How to actually choose your category (without spiraling)

Here’s the simple method I walk my students through.

Ask yourself four questions:

What do I want to be known for? (Not what I wrote about once. What I’d still be writing about in two or three years and am passionate about.) What do readers come to me for? What questions do they have? Where would my ideal reader expect to find me? Which category feels like home, not just close enough?

Then pick the closest match. And remember: your first pick matters most, because that’s the one tied to leaderboard visibility.

A little extra tip from Substack’s own help docs: your category selection is treated as a request. They’ll honor it as long as it makes sense. If you mark yourself as Business but write only about your cat, they might quietly move you. (Fair.)

One more thing: don’t switch categories every other week as some suggest. Frequent switching can signal spam-like behavior and hurt your visibility. Pick one and commit.

My honest take

Your category truly matters. But your writing matters more.

Categories help readers find the right shelf. Your posts are what make them stay, subscribe, and tell their friends.

So pick the clearest fit. Then close the settings tab and go write.

I’ll keep watching Substack so you don’t have to. You keep writing.

Want to go deeper? Join the Substack for Beginners Class

If this little breakdown helped, you’re going to love what’s coming.

This Friday, my Substack for Beginners Class kicks off LIVE.

In our LIVE, we’re getting to know each other and are talking about:

The Substack status quo in 2026 (what’s actually working right now)

The real role categories play in getting discovered

A list of the ranked categories , so you can see which are saturated, which are crowded, and where the biggest open opportunities still are

Plus we’re starting the a 6-week coaching program walking you through everything I wish someone had told me when I started

It’s the exact playbook I’ve used to grow on Substack to show you how doable it is to start. grow and get paid to be YOU.

Two ways in:

🎁 Free as a thank-you when you join the annual membership of the Club.

I want to join the fun!

Standalone if you just want the class itself ($499).

Let me buy it!

Either way, if you’re serious about Substack in 2026, this is the class you want to be in.

👉 Save your seat for Friday’s live session

Let me save my seat

FAQ

How many Substack categories are there in 2026? There are now 31 categories, including the two newest, Home & Garden and Film & TV.

What is a Substack category? A broad label for your whole publication. Not for individual posts.

What’s the difference between categories and tags? Categories describe your publication. Tags describe a single post.

Can I choose more than one category? Yes, Substack lets you pick two. But only the first one counts for leaderboard placement.

Should I change my category often? No. Only change it if your publication direction has genuinely shifted. Frequent switching can hurt you.

Will the right category make me grow? It helps with discovery, but it’s not a magic button. Good writing still wins.

Which category should I choose? The one that best matches what your publication is mainly about. Not what’s trendy, not what looks crowded, not what your favorite writer picked. Yours.

What if none of the categories fit? Pick the closest one and stay tuned. Substack clearly listens and adds new categories as the platform grows. (Hello, Home & Garden. Hello, Film & TV.)

See you Friday!

If this helped, do me a tiny favor ♻️ restack it ♻️ so another writer trying to figure this out can find it too. That’s how we lift each other up here. Thanks!

P.S. If you’re an annual subscriber and you want to join the Substack for Beginner Course, check your emails. I sent you an email with the invite.

👉🏻You can also hit reply or email me: kristina@onlinewritingclub.com

Everyone who already added his email and name to the form is ALL set!