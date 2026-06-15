The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
1d

The opportunity has never been bigger. Join the discussion:

https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/8d5de4a1-784f-40ce-99fa-535a1835a454

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Juliana S.'s avatar
Juliana S.
1d

I have been following for a while and you did say it 😅 I would love to connecr with small businesses too that align with my bilingual parenting community. I hope they roll it down to smaller creators too!

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