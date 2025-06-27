From 0 to 10,000 Subscribers — Why Slow Growth Is King | with Newsletter Expert Dan Oshinsky

Lately, I have the feeling everyone is shouting about their funnels, growth hacks, and flashy subscriber counts...

And (although I should know it better as a professional marketing manager) the truth for my part-time newsletter business is…

I’m often just over here trying to hit “publish” on my next email in the middle of the night😅,

in the tiny cracks of time, or now during my vacay in Italy (just 20 minutes from Venice) with the family during “riposo” (midday break as we have 34°C! today).

🎧 If you can relate, you’ll love today’s podcast episode.

Because I sat down with Dan Oshinsky,

former newsletter lead at BuzzFeed and The New Yorker,

since 2019 founder of Inbox Collective, with the tagline

“Together, let’s make better newsletters”.

Dan has built…

a wildly successful one-person newsletter business,

grown to over 10,000 subscribers,

and has helped everyone from indie writers to major NGOs build email strategies that actually work … all without icky sales tactics or spending every waking moment online or on Substack Notes and social media.

In today’s episode, Dan shares the behind-the-scenes of how he built his newsletter from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers, without hustle, burnout, or doing things that didn’t feel good.

Let me listen to the podcast!

If You’ve Been Telling Yourself:

✅ “I want to start my newsletter, but I don’t have time.”

✅ “I want to start my newsletter, I’m too old.”

✅ “I hate selling, but I still want to earn.”

✅ “I want to build something that lasts.”

Then this is your episode because there’s no better time to start a newsletter than right now.

I hope you’ll walk away with a new definition of success, one built on trust, consistency, and invisible marketing (Dan loved this question!).

🎧 Want To Listen To The Show?

The Online Writing Club Show recently hit 50,000 downloads, which is incredible. We are now among the top 1% of podcasts globally. Thank you all so much for your ongoing support of my part-time Online Writing Club!

Can’t wait to share this incredible interview with you.

🎙️If you say, “Kristina, let me listen to the show!”…

…now you have the chance to listen to the interview.

Let me listen to the episode!

You can also listen to it as a Substack podcast or on Spotify.

But wait, there’s more if you love reading, too:

Why Slow Growth Works

What I love is…Dan didn’t go viral. He didn’t buy ads. He started with a super simple tech stack: a free email tool (TinyLetter) and a public Google Doc.

He chose a cadence he could stick with. For Dan, that was once a month. Written during early mornings or flights. Just an hour here or there (similar to me).

The lesson:

Don’t wait for the “perfect time.” Start where you are. Show up consistently (even if it’s just once a month!).

Tiny cracks of time can build big results.

“It doesn’t work unless it works for you.”

Invisible Marketing = Real Results

Dan doesn’t do pushy launches. No fancy funnels. No hard sells.

Instead, he shares tons of free value, like..

deep-dive articles,

newsletter audits, and

behind-the-scenes strategies.

And guess what? That’s what grows his list and his business.

When people are ready to hire him, they already know, like, and trust him.

The “sale” (so many writers struggle with) happens naturally.

So if the idea of selling your work makes your stomach flip…

…Dan’s approach will feel like a breath of fresh air.

“The more I give away for free, the more business comes in.”

Love it. I want to join!

Tech Stack? Keep It Simple

Dan shows: You don’t need a complex setup to get started.

Dan's first newsletter used TinyLetter and a public Google Doc. These days, he uses Mailchimp, WordPress, Google Forms, Airtable, and Zapier, but only because his clients do too.

For beginners, Dan recommends tools like Substack or Beehive.

They’re free, user-friendly, and perfect for solo creators.

So if tech overwhelm is your biggest blocker, take a deep breath. It really can be this simple.

Not Feeling “Salesy”? Good!

If you've ever said,

“I don’t want to push. I don’t want to sound like a marketer. I just want to write.”

Dan gets you.

He built a thriving consulting business without plastering sales messages everywhere.

In fact, I had to dig to even find his services. And still, clients reach out weekly. Why?

Because he teaches first, shares generously, and builds trust over time.

“When you write consistently, opportunities come knocking, even when you’re not actively ‘selling.’”

Defining “Enough”

Dan isn’t chasing leaderboard spots (as on Substack) or vanity metrics.

His focus is on a business that supports his life, not the other way around. Amen to this! 🙏

And that’s something we all need to hear.

Whether you have 10 or 10,000 subscribers, what counts most is showing up with care and serving your audience well.

“Slow growth is still growth. And sometimes, it’s the best kind.”

🙏🏻Many thanks to Dan for this inspiring interview! It was a breath of fresh air.🙏🏻

🎤LIVE Masterclass with Dan Oshinsky in 2025

Later this summer, Dan will join the ranks of more than 25 brilliant and soulful creators and teach a masterclass within the Online Writing Club, all about building a newsletter business without the hustle. Also, he’ll share some exciting news with us.

I'd love to meet Dan!

Come join 14,000 smart writers, creators, and artists, and grow your soulful and thriving newsletter in your own way.

As an annual member, you can join our inner CIRCLE community of 350+ smart and soulful (part-time) newsletter writers who have access to the upcoming summer events and ALL 50+ previous pods, masterclasses and workshops from New York Times Bestselling authors, 6- and 7-figure solopreneurs, freelancers, creators, artists, top writers, and more inspiring personalities I find for you.

You’ll also gain access to the Substack Course for Beginners called Substack School.

Let me become an annual member!!

Take care and keep writing

(“Stammi bene e non smettere di scrivere”, as they say in Italy, where I’m currently writing and drinking my milkshake 🧋under a huge “ombrellone” while the kids are asleep) ,

P.S. Any Qs? Hit reply and leave a comment.

P.P.S. If you loved this interview or think someone needs to read this, please share 🔁 it with your friends, colleagues, and family as this means A LOT to me as a part-time mompreneur. Thanks so much! 🔁