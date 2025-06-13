$240,000 - Fiverr Is One Of The Best Platforms For New Writers in 2025

Whenever I open YouTube in non-member, non–ad-free mode, I get a Fiverr ad telling me I can find a freelancer for almost everything.

Of course, also for writing and copy.

And since I know many of you are curious about offering their copywriting services on Fiverr in 2025, I’m excited to share my interview with

from

, one of the top-rated copywriters on the platform.

Maya has worked with over 2,200 clients, and her Fiverr business was featured in Business Insider.

She’s also part of Fiverr’s Sell Pro community, with direct access to Fiverr employees who show her how to optimize her profile and gigs.

But first, let’s bust a big myth.

“Fiverr is a few levels below content mill…”

“I’ve always written off Fiverr as being a few levels below a content mill. I know some people do well on it, but I’ve never heard anything about pitching yourself high to begin with.” Bruce Hoag

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

During this week’s podcast interview, I talked with Maya about Fiverr, which used to have a reputation for $5 gigs and race-to-the-bottom pricing, and that things have changed.

And Maya is living proof with these amazing earnings to date:

photo credit: Maya Sayvanova

🎧What we cover in this week’s episode

In our interview, Maya shares:

The mindset shifts that helped her grow

How she 4x’d her income with Fiverr + LinkedIn

Why distraction nearly ruined her career

How she sets boundaries and works on her terms

What beginners need to know to avoid undercharging (and why Maya gives high prizes right from the get-go)

And yes—she shares how she made $12,000 from a single gig, with no paid ads or big audience.

photo credit: A list of the amount spent by some of Maya’s Fiverr clients.

🎙️If you say,

“Kristina, let me listen to the show!”…

…now you have the chance to listen to the interview.

👉 You can listen to the full episode right here:

Let me listen to the interview!

You can also continue reading…

Why Fiverr is made for (copy)writers

Copywriting, when done right, can be highly profitable.

And Fiverr makes it simple to:

✅ List your services

✅ Attract global clients

✅ Get paid to write (without chasing invoices)

Whether it’s:

Newsletters

Book writing

Social media copy

Website messaging

Brochures, magazines

Landing pages and funnels

B2B and email campaigns

As a beginner, you can start with a small scope of work, then expand, specialize, and scale from there.

If you check out Fiverr’s resources, you’ll see they even support you with onboarding tools, profile guidance, and reviews that build trust quickly—something most beginner freelancers struggle with.

The NEW small business survey shows…

Maya thinks Fiverr is one of the best platforms to launch a copywriting business, even if you're brand new.

The new Fiverr Small Business Month Survey 2025 confirms this.

The survey shows (copy) writing, content creation, and translation belong to the most ordered Fiverr services…

photo credit: Fiverr

Because “creating engaging content” is what small businesses want from freelancers on Fiverr.

photo credit: Fiverr

From imposter syndrome to $250K+

Back in 2014, Maya quit her 9–5 to go freelance. She was raising two kids, had no idea how Fiverr worked, and nearly gave up a dozen times.

She set her prices way too low.

She thought about going back to a “real job.”

She got distracted chasing other offers that weren’t aligned.

But over time, she found her groove. And today?

✅ She’s made over $240,000 on Fiverr

✅ She’s in the top 1% of all sellers

✅ And she once earned $12,000 from a single gig

Here’s how Maya puts it:

“(…) although I’m in the top 1% of sellers, there are service providers who’ve made over $1 million. Yes, on Fiverr, of all places. (…) If you’re just starting out, I’d recommend you go create a few gigs on the platform. Worst case, you’ll get a good feeling of how to structure a service offer. Best case, you can outearn your job in a couple of months.”

🙏🏻🙏🏻Many thanks to Maya for this inspiring interview!🙏🏻🙏🏻

Join the inner circle of the Online Writing Club

Inside the Club, you can find the recording of our live masterclass with Maya:

Also, you can find our masterclass with 7-figure copywriter Elna Cain!

If this resonates with you, I’d love to invite you to join the Online Writing Club community of 14,000 like-minded, soulful, and passionate (part-time) solos, writers, artists, dreamers, and creators.

It’s the space I wish I had when I started back in autumn 2022.

We’ve grown to a membership of 350+ writers and creators from 159 countries who meet LIVE every week for:

✅ Live sessions and masterclasses with creators (I interview for my Substack podcast and YouTube channel) who have gone before you, such as Maya.

✅ Q&A, Chat, and help setting up your list and writing habit

✅ Built-in CIRCLE community support and accountability

✅ The Substack School on-demand course for Beginners (12 hours+) for annual members (!)

I need Substack School!

✅ HOT & NEW: Kickstart Your Email List in Just 5 Days! (On-Demand Signature Course)

To help more new-ish (part-time) writers, creators, artists and dreamers like you, starting today, you can get my signature cohort-based course, The Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp, as on-demand course!

I want to grow my list today!

I know many come to Substack because they want to start their writing business. They see the opportunity and want to start capitalizing on the buzzy platform, as it’s a growth driver for copywriters like Maya.

Still, most feel overwhelmed, have no clue where to start and what to do - although NOW is the BEST time to start your list (and you’re not too late!).

The Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp helps you go from zero to newsletter in only 5 days.

Yahoo! I want to grow my list!

Real people, real results

Here’s a screenshot of one of my founding members and Bootcamp alumnus:

FAQ: The best combo is BOOTCAMP + MEMBERSHIP! Bootcamp will help you in the short term. Membership will help you long-term to hold you accountable. You’ll also get a DM when I see you need a drill instructor or cheerleader.

See you inside the Club and Bootcamp,

PS Any Qs? Hit reply and leave a comment.

PPS ♻️ Repost this to your network if you found it insightful!

