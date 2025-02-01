How to 36X Your Earnings By Focusing on Your Email List

Have you ever felt like you're constantly creating content for social media, only to see it disappear into the void?

Well, I did!

That’s why I started my Substack newsletter in October 2022 after writing for years on the publishing platform Medium and earning $1000/month there as a top writer. It was a grind. I didn’t want to rely on an algorithm or later the BOOST and knew my following meant nothing. In addition, my earnings changed every day.

Let’s be honest: You post, you engage, you hustle—and yet, the algorithm decides who actually sees your work.

It’s exhausting. And more importantly, it’s risky.

You can’t rely on social media alone. If you’re reading or watching this, it’s the perfect start to come with me, start and grow an email list from zero to an engaged list in 2025.

If you read until the end you’ll also see my invite for my FREE SUBSTACK SHINE Masterclass on Monday, Feb 3, at 2pm EST. I got you! I’m here to lead you every step of the way.

Social Media = Borrowed Land

Think about it: you don’t own your Medium, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X followers. Those platforms do. If one day they change their rules, shift their focus, or—worst case—shut down (TikTok!), what happens to all your hard work?

Social Media = Trap

Many content creators, entrepreneurs, and business owners spend years building their presence on social media. They craft posts, engage with their audience, and even invest in ads—only to see their reach decline as algorithms change. Social media is designed to keep users on the platform, not to help you connect deeply with your audience.

In comparison, an email list is an asset you own and control.

Email = More Powerful Than Social Media

Social media is great for visibility and engagement, but it’s not where real business growth happens. Your email list, however, allows you to:

✅ Reach your audience directly—no algorithm interference

✅ Build trust and credibility over time

✅ Increase conversion rates (email subscribers are 3x more likely to buy than social followers!)

✅ Own your contacts and maintain control over your communication

The ROI of Email Marketing

As a marketing and brand manager I love to talk numbers: