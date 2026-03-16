The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Habitz's avatar
Gunnar Habitz
16h

Thank you so much for our collaboration, Kristina!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kristina God and others
Jennifer Hacker's avatar
Jennifer Hacker
15h

Great tips Gunnar! I published my book in December of 2025 and wasn’t active at all on LinkedIn at the time. What tips do you recommend for authors like me who missed the “behind the scenes” window?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture