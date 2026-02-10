created in Canva with logos

Did you know? LinkedIn has 1.3 billion users.

Let that sink in!

That’s one of the biggest professional networks on the planet. If you want visibility, credibility, or new opportunities, this matters.

About 73% of the US population is on LinkedIn. So the reach is massive for most of The Online Writing Community members where about 50% are coming from the US.

In my opinion, in 2026, LinkedIn profiles carry real authority since the platform is rated as the most trusted social media platform. So when you build an audience there, you build serious credibility.

You’re not just posting. You’re building reputation.

Who do you reach on LinkedIn in 2026?

Look at who is on LinkedIn.

Over the weekend I was talking with an HR professional about it:

51% of US graduates use it. About half of LinkedIn users earn more than 75,000 dollars a year.

These are professionals. Decision makers. Clients. Hiring managers.

You’re posting where business is the context.

You’re NOT competing with cat videos, dance trends, Instagram models.

You’re in a space where people want to grow.

There’s massive room to grow on LinkedIn in 2026

Okay…. so this number is insane but true. I couldn’t believe it either.

Less than 1% of LinkedIn users publish regularly. Most people just scroll.

They read. They watch. They never post. In marketing you call them “lurkers”.

Lurkers = “The large majority of users that just scroll or “lurk” through without creating, sharing or commenting on content.”

Which means if you do post, you stand out fast.

LinkedIn still has real organic reach. You can grow without paid ads. You can reach thousands with useful content - at least, as the algorithm likes you and isn’t feeling unwell.

So yes. LinkedIn is powerful.

Why I wouldn’t do LinkedIn-ONLY

I know lots of creators who write on LinkedIn (only). And while this is nice for a specific period of time at some point it could become a nightmare (I’ll tell you more in this week’s podcast with LinkedIn pro Melanie Goodman).

Melanie Goodman

The problem is as on any social media platform (hello social media EXIT clubbers!) you don’t own your audience there.

I don’t know why but as I was posting about LinkedIn on Notes and I love marketing, Substack’s uncle algo showed me Prof. Dr. Andreas Fuchs.

I think his approach is super smart!

It’s awesome seeing some more folks from Germany (especially Bavaria) join the buzzy platform.

To be honest, I see more and more people with LinkedIn profiles now joining the platform.

Why?

First, they are super smart as Prof. Dr. Andreas Fuchs obviously is ;)

Second, maybe they experienced their reach dropped overnight and they can’t really trust the follower-system that is on LinkedIn anymore.

Because if your account gets restricted, you’re stuck.

You can’t export followers. You can’t back them up. Also if you have a newsletter on LinkedIn as Gunnar Habitz does, you can’t take these subscribed followers with you as you can’t download a csv file.

As I always say… well… you’re building on rented land.

If you’ve been following me for a while you know, I’m someone who never wants to put all eggs in one basket. So hear me out…

Why I never bet on 1 platform and ONLY 1

When I built my audience on Medium to 12000 followers, I started posting on Substack at the same time in 2022.

Why? Because I wanted ownership.

Then I added video. A YouTube channel as my hubby Patrick God recommended doing.

Now I have a content triangle that’s super for me as part-time creator. I don’t have a team. I don’t have employees. It’s me, my hubby, some friends to help and my kids :) (or who do you think is writing this email right now? My baby girl, of course!).

So… I’m…

Writing on Medium.

Email list on Substack.

Video content on YouTube.

3 channels. 1 ecosystem.

In 2026, I’ll add LinkedIn to the mix

And now, in 2026, I’m finally ready to add one more piece. LinkedIn.

This connects my real profession and expertise with my creative side hustle.

Good thing? Bad thing?

I’ll let you know. Because I’m building this live inspired by my mom friend Melanie Goodman.

Substack is EXPLODING in 2026

Let’s talk about Substack. Let’s give you some numbers…

As of early 2026,

Substack has more than 50 million active subscribers.

There are over 5 million paid subscriptions on the platform.

More than 17,000 writers are earning income there.

Top creators are making millions every year.

This is no longer “just a newsletter tool” as so many said back then when I started writing about the buzzy platform that was Substack. It’s a full creator ecosystem ranging from features as LIVEs, podcasting, Chat, DMs and so much more. I was talking with Walter Rhein about it this week and he agreed that the features compared to platforms like Medium or LinkedIn are insane!

Besides the features, here’s what matters most.

When someone subscribes to you on Substack, you get their email.

You can export that list anytime.

You own the relationship.

That is a big deal.

The only constant is change when it comes to social media platforms

Here’s the reality. Platforms always change.

LinkedIn started as a job search site. Now it’s of the the main business networks for professionals.

Medium was once a writer’s paradise where in the hay days people could earn $10,000 per month. They could make a living. Then with lots of algo changes and business decisions, it’s a platform with Boost nommers and gatekeepers deciding who sees your content. So you have to write “for the Boost”.

TikTok exploded as Gary V saw it coming and then almost got banned overnight.

And Substack… well, I guess if you’re subscribed to The Online Writing Club, you see it’s constantly changing.

The digital world moves fast.

In my opinion, as writers, authors, dreamers, builders, creators and digital entrepreneurs, our best move is not to complain. It’s to adapt.

To pivot. To experiment. To stay ahead.

The smartest strategy is to keep your eyes open and stay flexible and focusing on building and growing an email list as the most valuable asset in your (part-time) writing business.

The smartest move in 2026

The smartest move is not choosing one platform. It’s connecting them.

LinkedIn is about discovery. Substack is about ownership.

LinkedIn gives you visibility and authority. Substack gives you direct access and trust.

Together they create a flywheel, as I call it.

You post on Substack. Some people discover you. Some move to LinkedIn and follow you.

You post on LinkedIn. People discover you. Some move to Substack and subscribe.

The HUGE difference: now you have direct access!

Your newsletter builds trust. Trust leads to clients and income. Then that content feeds back into LinkedIn.

Around and around it goes. And you don’t need more content and adding MORE to your plate.

Because one idea can live everywhere.

A LinkedIn post becomes a Substack note.

A newsletter becomes multiple posts.

Everything connects.

LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 - Build your flywheel!

Now I have something exciting.

For the first time in the history of the Online Writing Club (I told you I had fantastic things coming in 2026!) I’m offering a LinkedIn–Substack Bootcamp.

And I am jumping out of my skin excited because I’m teaming up with LinkedIn expert Melanie Goodman.

While Melanie is obsessed helping people succeed on LinkedIn. I’m completely obsessed with Substack.

We both love these platforms and yes, we are a little addicted :) (of course we are. They are awesome for reach, discovery and earning money)

We talked about this last winter. Now we’refinally bringing it to you.

Originally we wanted to launch in February. But honest update. I haven’t finished the landing page yet. And Melanie was already freaking out because we wanted to open it sooner.

So we postponed it for you. You can clear your calendar. And we can do this right.

The Bootcamp runs March 10 to March 13.

Is the LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 for you?

If you’re new to LinkedIn, perfect.

If you’re new to Substack, perfect.

If you are new to both, even better.

If you’re on one of the platforms (or even both) and feel stuck? Let us unstuck you and help you see the results and make the impact you deserve!

We’llshow you everything you need to set up your flywheel for success from scratch.

Melanie covers LinkedIn. I cover Substack. Together we connect the dots!

You’ll learn:

How to set up LinkedIn “the right way”

How to start on Substack without tech stress

How to create your first posts

How to turn posts into subscribers

How to connect both platforms

How to build your flywheel step by step

Simple. Clear. Actionable. Full Kickstartwer Bootcamp style :)

Oh… and there will also be limited VIP tickets if you want help implementing everything live with us.

Real time. Real support.

Your turn

Don’t put all eggs in one basket. Use LinkedIn to get seen. Use Substack to build something you own.

If you want details about the Bootcamp, you’ll get them hopefully tomorrow. If you’re excited let us know in the comments, please!

And tell us in the comments:

Are you already posting on LinkedIn or still thinking about starting?

Are you already posting on Substack or still thinking about starting?

Would you like to combine both worlds?

