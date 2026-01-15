The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristina God's avatar
Kristina God
12h

HERE is the Chat thread for you:)

https://substack.com/chat/443311/post/dadaae12-fe75-456b-b80b-2a04149d1916

Reply
Share
Safoora's avatar
Safoora
6h

Grateful for the mention. This means a lot!! thank you 🙏

I love how you described my approach to building a community on Substack as a home :)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristina God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture