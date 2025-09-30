The Substack landscape just shifted.

And it all starts with… a flower.🌸

You might think:

What flower?!

I mean that new little gray bloom you’re seeing next to people’s names?

Months ago, an industry insider already told me something was coming.

“A ranking system,” he said. And that at some point we would pay for being more visible on the platform.

He wasn’t wrong.

For the 50,000+ writers on Substack came…

Now for the readers (most writers are also readers, of course)…flowers.🌸

Like watching better? Here you go. I just recorded this for you!

Just Like Real Flowers These Badges Don’t Grow In Vacuum

They need soil (the platform), water (your writing), and light (paid subscriptions).

No light, no bloom.

That’s the idea.

Substack is turning financial support into a visible signal, a bloom next to your name.

I tested it myself before writing this post. Waited a bit before I add my two cents.

Here’s What I See

People with 10+ subs who had told me they couldn’t afford mine and were asking me for a scholarship.

People with zero subs except mine , those folks deserve an extra warm welcome.

Wonderful combos, like me and Fleur Hull blooming together thanks to The Substack Bookstore x Online Writing Club partnership. Or me and Gail K. or Sara Redondo, MD the co-hosts of my Notes Bootcamp. Or people I intriduced you to like Karen Salmansohn Casandra Campbell or other friends.

Readers proudly wearing their flowers as badges of honor as Teri Leigh 💜 … and others who want to get rid of their public flower.

Before? Support was invisible.

Now? It’s blooming in public.

🌸 How to Use Your Flower Badge

If you’re wondering how this all works (or how to control what shows), here’s the breakdown.

For Writers: Bestseller Badges (+ Flowers)

Appear next to your name in Notes, comments, and profiles.

Colored checkmarks that show how many paid subscribers you have. I have more than 100 so I have the white badge.

If you have 1000 as Club member Valentin Bunea you’ll see an orange badge. (And with 10,000 you’ll see a purple badge.)

Also you’ll see the flower badge with the number of paid subscribers.

When someone taps on this, they’ll see:

Who these paid subs are.

How long you’ve been subscribed (1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 1 year etc.).

For Subscribers/Readers: Flower Badges

A flower appears if you’re paying for any Substack newsletter (monthly, annual, or founding).

Petals grow depending on how many publications you support: 1+ subs 🌼🌼🌼🌼(4 petals) 5+ subs 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 (5 petals) 10+ subs 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 (7 petals)

Gifted or comped subs don’t count.

When someone taps your name, they’ll see:

How many paid subs you hold.

How long you’ve been subscribed.

👉 Privacy concerns? No worries, thanks to Zac from Substack I figured out how to hide my subscriptions.

How to Manage Visibility

If you’d rather keep your subscriptions private:

On iOS App:

Tap your profile → “Edit.” Tap “Subscriptions.” Toggle left to hide specific subs.

(Or tap your badge → three dots → “Edit subscription visibility.”)

On Web:

Go to your profile → “Edit profile.” Scroll to “Reads.” Toggle left to hide a sub.

(Or click your badge → choose “Hide all,” “Make all public,” or customize.)

You can also click on your flower badge and the three dots and edit subscription visibilty.

If you have no paid subscriptions?

Your profile simply shows: “No paid subscriptions yet.”

Which means your not supporting the subscription-based model… YET.

Before You Blame Substack

Substack is undergoing lots of changes. Some features are nice, other “suck”.

I know the new banner or column on the right side on our homes feed “sucks” as I don’t want to see what’s on the agenda and going on in politics on Substack. This is better for my nervous system and was the #1 reason I quit X.

I know this is annoying so I fixed it… well my hubby fixed it for me and so also for you with Calm Your Stack.

What you need to know when it comes to THIS feature update Substack shipped is this was something Bestsellers (not me) in our private Bestseller chat had been asking Substack to ship:

“Let us see who’s subscribed — and who isn’t.”

And now writers can.

When you scroll comments, you’ll see it instantly:

If someone’s subscribed to your publication as the wonderful Carolyn Parker , one of the petals in their flower will carry your color .

your color Orange, green, red, blue, whatever matches your newsletter.

If there’s no petal? They’re not supporting you (at least not financially).

That’s huge.

Because before, paying was invisible.

Now it’s visible at the exact point where community happens, in comments, in Notes, in conversation.

Good thing? Bad thing? You decide!

The Bigger Picture I’d Love You To See

Apparently…

Flowers are social proof.

Flowers are trust.

Flowers are how Substack is gamifying support.

So check your flower.

Check your friends’.

And if you don’t like it? Hide the petals, as I showed you above.

But don’t ignore it.

Because in this garden that is Substack, what blooms 🌸 gets noticed and will get noticed more.

LIVE Q&A: The New Substack Flower Paid Subscriptions Badges + All Lates Changes

What those flowers mean, how to get them, and why this change matters more than you think.

This week’s Q&A will be about exactly this. As a subscriver, you’ll see my invite in your inbox, in the Chat and Notes.

What Do You Think?

Do you see flower badges as a lovely new feature?

How many are you subscribed to?

Is it a good thing or a bad thing?

Join tomorrow’s Substack LIVE tomorrow for more!

To endless blooms,

