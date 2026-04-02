How to Be Successful Writing Poems on Substack

Hi my online writing friend,

I had a lovely #Literature chat today with Chris B. Writes which fits perfectly to this week’s Substack Notes series inside the Club as the Substack Notes Kickstarter Bootcamp will open its doors in 5 days.

We have 21 tickets left. One is for YOU!

Chris told me I was one of the first he connected with when he started on Substack.

Now he’s building his own community, is rising on Substack…

and earned his first $1000.

There are so many saying no one cares and you can’t earn money with poems, Chris does.

He’s doing Substack his way, which I love.

He had a super successful poem about Alpenglow.

In German that’s Alpenglühen. Since I’m a huge fan of the Alps, snow and the glow that gives so much hope, this poem evoked so many feelings in me and I had to bring Chris and his son Bray Bray

to you.

If he can make the time, Chris will join the Rockstar Session on Day 4.

Thank you Kathryn Wallenstein, Ana McKessy, Melly, Jeff LaPointe, Suzanne J, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris B. Writes!