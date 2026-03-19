26 Deep Lessons for 2026 From 6 Substack + LinkedIn Rockstars (Replay Inside)

Here’s the truth no one says out loud enough.

Most people on Substack or LinkedIn aren’t failing because of strategy. They’re stuck because they’re afraid to be seen.

Afraid to say it their way

Afraid to charge

Afraid to take up space

Melanie and I had six Substack rockstars join the LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 (now available as on-demand course!) .

These six creators did the opposite.

They showed up as themselves. Built their newsletter or online presence from the ground up.

And it worked.

Six different approaches

Six totally different writing styles and personalities

I’m making this Substack + LinkedIn Rockstar session from this year’s LinkedIn-Substack Bootcamp 2026 available to every paid member. Because it’s sooo good.

And yet, the lessons overlap in a way that makes you go…

“Oh. That’s the game in 2026. I think I need to rethink, update, and tweak my Substack newsletter, my (dormant) LinkedIn profile and get that flywheel spinning.”

What I love most:

ALL of them made one brave decision again and again.

To show up.

To stay visible.

To be seen as they are.

Here are 26 deep lessons that move the needle you can steal from our LIVE session (available as video and written post).

Want to choose visibility over perfection? Join the Club!

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Here are some highlights from the transcript I picked: