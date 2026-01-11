🥳YAY! The Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026 Is HERE
From inbox to income. Write your way to your first $1,000 or $10,000!
Hey my online writing friend,
Quick note before we dive in. Sorry I’m sending this so late.
A few days back, I announced Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp 2026 (Learn the A to Z of Substack in 4 days flat and write your way from inbox to income and your first $1,000 or $10,000) quietly in the chat.
📅 January 20–23
⌚ 11:00 AM ET | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM UK/Scotland | 5:00 PT Berlin time
🥳Right now, there’s a limited earlybird offer!
Only 2 spots left for the bonus. 365 days of NOTES SCHEDULING included.
$129 instead of $299.
Codeword:
EARLYBIRD
NEW: There’s now also a payment plan!
Now I’m doing it loud and proud.
Why?
Because this year I’m hosting it with…
psychotherapist and viral newsletter writer Ellen Scherr and…
business coach and rising Substack bestseller Jerry Keszka
And you NEED to meet them.
More on that in a second.
We’re still in the middle of moving houses.
My son starts school tomorrow. Yay.
My mom just celebrated her 70th birthday.
And yes, our dog fell down the stairs and scared us all…
Life’s loud over here. So this post should be too.
Because I need to talk to you about the cost of quiet.
I know, January is FULL of good intentions
New goals.
New plans.
New promises to yourself.
But here’s the part no one likes to talk about.
About 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail. According to U.S News and World Report, most people lose motivation just weeks later in mid February. OMG!
Why?
Are they lazy? Don’t they care?
No! Because they don’t have a system.
Quiet isn’t harmless
Quiet looks harmless.
You don’t post today. You skip this week. You tell yourself you’ll start soon.
But quiet isn’t neutral.
Quiet costs you readers.
Quiet costs you subscribers.
Quiet costs you sales you never even see.
Every week you stay quiet, someone else shows up instead of you.
They send the newsletter you didn’t send.
They build trust you meant to build.
They get the paid subscriber or make the sale you hoped for.
And, trust me, that adds up!
Email is #1 revenue driver in my online writing business
Here’s the honest truth.
My newsletter is the #1 revenue driver in my business! It’s also my most reliable source of income I have.
Not social media. Not luck. Not posting every day.
My email newsletter.
Because email works even when I’m offline. Even when life’s messy. Even when I’m tired.
But it only works if you’ve got a system.
That’s exactly why my successful Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp exists and I’ll open the doors (after a break in 2025) for this year’s Bootcamp!
I bet you don’t need MORE ideas.
You already have a good offer (without knowing it).
You intuitively already know your topic.
You already care (maybe also about thinks that don’t matter that much!)
What you don’t have is a clear way to grow and sell without burning out plus ALL insights, BTS and proven secrets you need to know to succeed and thrive on Substack in 2026.
So you end up stuck in this loop:
Posting nonstop for attention
Launching to crickets
Guessing what might work
Feeling behind
That’s the real cost of quiet. Not money.
Time. Energy. Confidence.
This Substack Kickstarter system’s for you if:
Your email list’s small or not converting
You’re tired of posting all the time and just hearing crickets
You want simple lessons learned, tips and tricks from people who actually were where you’re now
You’re ready to stop guessing and start growing
You’ve got a solid offer (coaching, 1:1, mini cours, template, ebook…) but no steady way to grow it
It’s not for you if…
you’re chasing overnight success and hacks or unwilling to press PUBLISH.
Learn how Ellen Scherr & Jerry Keszka do Substack “their way”
Now here’s why this year matters.
I’m co hosting with Bootcamp grads and Substack rockstars Ellen Scherr and Jerry Keszka.
Ellen writes the truth so clearly people feel seen. She went from zero to 16,000 subs.
Jerry proves it’s never too late to build something that lasts. He’s a rising Substack bestseller.
They didn’t start famous. They followed the proven PATH system. And they’re showing you how it works “their way”.
You need to meet them!
Together with me they are giving you a clear path from inbox to income.
We’ll show you…
attract the right people and turn them into loyal and paid subs
nurture real trust in an AI world
“sell” and convert without pressure
That’s exactly what Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp gives you.
LIMITED EARLYBIRD OFFER!
🥳Right now, there’s a limited earlybird offer with SPECIAL BONUS!
$129 instead of $299.
Codeword:
Only 2 spots left for the bonus. 365 days of Notes scheduling included.
If you want this New Year’s resolution to actually stick, this is your moment!
YAY! Happy for everyone who's joining us!
Shine and grow is a wonderful concept! If you want to shine you need time, energy, strength and performance. Performance alone gives results. Boot camp is like a military training camp for new recruits, with very harsh discipline. If you want to play the game you should follow the rules. If you want to learn something new determine, dedicate, sacrifice, and focus more on your goal to set an example to others. Your effort is your valuable asset. Effort will never go waste. It has its own value. Enjoy your journey. Love yourself and your work. Then people will love you to help and guide you. Passing new year resolution is not a tough task. To stick on it and follow each day makes an impact and gives thunderful results. Consistency is key for everything. Concentration, committment, and control yourself is the top priority. Attract the right people and turn them into loyal subscribers is one area to fetch and nurture real trust in an AI world. Sell yourself and convert without pressure. Selling is not an easy task. It is an art. One has to mould and struggle to adjust and accommodate to face the challenges that occur in this process. Make it as a habit to convert as your character then you become as you are. You are your mindset. What your mind says that you do it. Tell your mind and train it in such a way to struggle and prepare for the worst. Then you will never regret under any circumstances irrespective of the location where you are. Your effort will save you and allow it to explore to the next level in real life. Follow the proven path system. Have a clear idea. Clarity gives ability. Ability gives strength. A system is developed growth opportunities in reality. It shows the way to move forward to reach miles and miles in your journey. Success is not instant product. It needs application and skill improvement. Learning is a continuous process. Training helps to improve on your own. A mentor can guide you Why? How? When? Where? What? All your doubts will be cleared. You become a full pledged individual to move forward in your carreer and prove as gigantic and dynamic personality if you strictly follow Kristina God. She is the best trainer and good human being. I believe! Belief gives everything. Let the new year fill with joy and pleasure in your lives with your own effort and ability by following the rules set yourself at present makes sense and gives lot of meaning. A meaningful life gives meaningful information.