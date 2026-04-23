The Online Writing Club

The Online Writing Club

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
6d

Join our exclusive Chat Thread: https://www.onlinewritingclub.com/p/what-12-million-soldiers-knew-about

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Nikki Finlay's avatar
Nikki Finlay
6d

I was privileged to teach a new wave of veterans for 15 years. And for some reason, they brought me elephant figures from combat zones. I should have gotten the story and written it down.

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